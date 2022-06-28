CARTHAGE, Ill. — Marci and Clive Chidester couldn’t resist snapping a few photos while visiting Carthage and Nauvoo.
The couple posed for a selfie with the statue of Joseph and Hyrum Smith at the Historic Carthage Jail and a newfound friend, Jessica Gooch, a Nauvoo performing missionary from Texas who happens to know their daughter Anna, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary serving in Minneapolis.
A happenstance meeting last week, and a suggestion from Gooch, led the Logan, Utah couple to Monday night’s commemoration celebrating the life of church founder Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum.
“We’re on a church history trip to Nauvoo, Carthage, Liberty,” she said. “People are busting out to do things like this. It’s time for life to get back to normal.”
Gooch said she’s excited to see visitors like the Chidesters return.
“I remember what it was like in 2018 when my family came — so many people, so vibrant. It’s been so cool to see how it’s getting back to normal,” she said.
It’s just as exciting for communities ready to welcome back visitors after a shutdown tied to COVID-19.
“We’re looking forward to everybody coming and hoping they take advantage of the whole town of Nauvoo — the uptown businesses, all the different museums with the historic flats associated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Nauvoo Mayor Jason Skog said.
Across the region, “we are back,” said Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People aren’t afraid to travel. They’re still getting in the car, taking the train or flying in. We’re seeing a very full tourism calendar but well-attended events so far.”
New events join old favorites over the summer months — with more support from the state to spread the word.
“Our recent state grant allotment went up for the second time for the coming year,” Cain said. “The state is reinvesting in tourism. We’re able to put that to marketing, and I don’t see this slowing down at all.”
The past two years took a toll on Nauvoo as COVID-19 shut down the LDS sites and slowed the number of visitors to a trickle. “We had plenty of resources helpful to us. We made it through,” Skog said.
“We’re less than 1,000 people yet we have this influx of visitors who come here really six months out of the year,” he said. “Hopefully the numbers continue to climb and next year will be even a better year for us.”
Particularly exciting this year is the return of the Nauvoo and British Pageants, starting Tuesday night, after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Performances continue through July 30 with the Nauvoo Pageants on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights and the British Pageant on Wednesday and Friday nights.
The pageant pre-show celebration and country fair, featuring games and activities of the 1840s, begin at 7 p.m. each night followed by the outdoor performances at 8:30 p.m. No reservations are needed, and no tickets are required.
Pageant President Alan Gudmundson and his wife Elizabeth are excited to welcome visitors to the pageants offering what she called an uplifting message that “brings a spirit of hope” to the audience.
“If anybody comes, even if they don’t know about the church, they will be benefited,” he said. “Their faith will grow.”
Nauvoo Temple President Eric Anderson, a featured speaker at the commemoration, said his life and understanding of the gospel was shaped and enriched by how the Smith brothers lived their lives.
“Joseph’s and Hyrum’s legacies were secured by their willingness to die rather than retreat, reflected not just in the events in Carthage on June 27, 1844, but in lives often at great risk in New York, Pennsylvania to Ohio, Missouri and Illinois. Yet they never let that deter them,” he said.
The brothers were killed while being held at the jail in Carthage. Their deaths spurred church members to finish their beloved Nauvoo Temple, which was rebuilt and rededicated 20 years ago.
“It was a tragic event for our church, a miscarriage of justice, but we focus more as we move forward on the contributions both men made to the people who lived in Nauvoo, to 19th century religious thought and to our future, the foundation they laid for us,” said Susan Sims, regional public affairs director with the church.
“This is an opportunity for us to again help people understand why Nauvoo is important in our church history. It was only six years of a church that’s 200 years old,” she said. “It really does come down to the Nauvoo Temple. The Nauvoo period in our history gave us a period of peace that we hadn’t had since the beginning of the church to build this temple.”
