Jennie Hodgers enlists in the Union Army as Albert Cashier

A 1920 picture of Albert Cashier’s post-Civil War residence. The residence was built for him in 1885.

 Public Domain

Gutsy Jennie Hodgers: “…the country needed men, and I wanted excitement.”

Jennie Hodgers was born in Ireland in 1843. She died in 1915 but long before her death, she had changed her name to Albert D. J. Cashier. No one knows exactly when Jennie Hodgers arrived in the United States or exactly when she decided to dress like a boy. Her early life was a mystery. But being a young man in the Illinois of the 1850s and 1860s would have been much easier than being a young unaccompanied woman.

Iris Nelson is retired from her position as reference librarian and archivist at Quincy Public Library. She serves on boards for civic and historical organizations and has authored articles for historical journals.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

