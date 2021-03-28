John Heller, Quincy Adventurer

One of Quincy’s most interesting characters was John Heller, who lived from 1844 until 1925. During his lifetime, he experienced poverty and wealth, traveled the world, educated himself, and was a businessman, a poet, a cook, a cartoonist, an essayist, and an author of several books. Many of his written pieces, as well as some of his cartoon art, are available for study at the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
Born on Feb. 1, 1844, in a log cabin located at Seventh and Jersey, John was the oldest of five children of George and Elizabeth Walthaus Heller, both of whom were immigrants from Prussia. In 1836, they arrived in Quincy where George found work as a carpenter until he suffered a fatal fall from a roof in 1851. Left alone to raise her children, Elizabeth sought work as a domestic and put her 8-year-old son John in charge of his siblings – three girls and one boy. Among the activities John pursued as he supervised Sofia, Matilda, Emma and George was cartooning. He drew animals and scenic vistas for their amusement. At one point, as the five Hellers were sitting on a curb and John was drawing a picture of the Episcopal Church across the street, Orville Hickman Browning walked by. Seeing the art work, he gave John 25 cents for it.
In June of 1854, Heller was hired as a knife shiner by D.W. Miller, the proprietor of the Quincy House, Quincy’s finest hotel; the building was located at Fourth and Maine. For his labors, he was paid one dollar per week. Soon John sought more money and found employment at the Cather House which stood between Fifth and Sixth on Hampshire. While there, he worked as a window cleaner for the owner, Zacaria Cather. Seeking still better wages, Heller soon returned to the Quincy House as a cook. He continued moving around in local businesses, as well as in Nashville until 1860 when he began working as a cook on inland riverboats as well as on international freighters. Interestingly, he was aboard the James Bryant in the Charleston Harbor when Fort Sumter was fired upon in 1861. He plied foreign waters going around the globe three times. He spent time with a Buddhist in Burma and visited a temple with him; he saw monkeys and elephants in the Asian wilds; he was caught in the midst of mob action between London Catholics and Protestants who were in turmoil regarding Garibaldi’s actions in Italy; and he saw many other interesting sites as he visited Bombay, Zanzibar and other cities and countries. In 1864, he returned to his hometown for good.
Upon his arrival in Quincy, Heller joined Frederick Rearick in operating the Eagle Packing Company at Sixth and Maiden Lane. Unfortunately, the business folded in 1873 during the financial panic of that year. In 1874, he formed a partnership with Herman Moecker to operate the new Pacific Hotel at Front and Vermont. Five years later, Heller left the hotel and began raising chickens and vegetables in bulk and shipping them to Texas. With profits from this venture, he opened a florist shop at 1117 N. Eighth and ran it for thirty years.
As Heller made his living in various ways, he was also educating himself. Having had little or no formal schooling, he read voraciously and soon became (at least in his own mind), a member of Quincy’s intelligentsia. Heller had married soon after his return to his hometown. He and Martha Weidenhammer spent 42 years together until her death in 1910. They had no children.
Heller began writing poetry and prose. While he never achieved fame outside of Adams County, some of his writing is worthy of mention. One of his verses supported the League of Nations: “Wilson gave a new birth-To motto ‘Peace on earth’ / But the Bulls were insane/ And put the US to shame.” Another offering was titled “Forlorn Greece” and was based on his travels there. “So fair, so calm, so softly seald/ The last long look thats reveald: The aspect of its ancient shore; Looks like Greece lives no more.” William Richardson remarked shortly after Heller’s death that, “…he {Heller} borrowed books and glanced at them every chance he got … He never learned to spell very well, and he had his own ideas of punctuation and capitalization. He wrote many poems, but most of them were pretty lame and their feet were sadly in need of a chiropodist … Still there are touches of real poetic fancy among them, too.”
The cartoonist in Heller appeared during his childhood and later consisted of political commentary as well as animals and people seen here and abroad. Heller also demonstrated artistic talent in his detailed drawings of scientific principles discussed in some of his treatises.
Among the topics of his essays were philosophy, language, human anatomy, world politics, and literature. In a number of instances, these pieces were lengthy enough to constitute books. Heller kept a variety of scrapbooks containing newspaper clippings related to areas of interest. One of the most interesting and detailed is his scrapbook about airships; it features hundreds of articles carefully glued into volumes.
Aging and alone in 1922, Heller began to think about his legacy. Eventually, he left what money he had to the Historical Society. The stipulations were rather complicated: He wanted the Society to guarantee “an annuity of $500.00 for life, care at the hospital if sick if annuity was not enough, perpetual care of the books of which he was the author, a simple funeral, [and] burial without service or ceremony.” Members agreed to Heller’s offer, and the paperwork was completed on 14 November 1922.
Three years later, on 1 December 1925, Heller died, alone, in his home at 637 Ohio. Following their friend’s wishes, members of the Society escorted his body to Woodland Cemetery and saw that it was “placed in a grave between that of his mother and wife. There was no song or hymn or funeral note, but the wind whistled a requiem.”
