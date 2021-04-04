John Leonhard Roeder had a story to tell

One of the scrapbooks in the Historical Society’s collection has a story from the Quincy Daily Herald dated July 24, 1909 about Quincyan John Leonard Roeder. At the time of his death it was reported that Mr. Roeder was the oldest man in Illinois at 109 years old. According to Roeder he was born in Grossheubach, Bavaria, Germany on January 21, 1800. He started an apprenticeship with his father as a cobbler at age 8 a profession that he held for the rest of his life.
When he was 15, he was denied enlistment into the German Army to fight Napoleon, but entered service as an orderly for Prussian General Blucher. His service took him to the Battle of Waterloo with General Blucher who combined with the Duke of Wellington to defeat Napoleon. John Roeder even claimed that General Blucher ordered him to deliver a message to Napoleon Bonaparte during the Battle of Waterloo. This is where the fantastical story and account of Mr. Roeder starts to strain under scrutiny.
The Historical Society reached out to Alexander Mikaberidze author of “The Napoleonic Wars: A Global History” who after reviewing the Roeder account stated, “I have not seen any evidence that Blucher tried contacting Napoleon – he wanted the man captured and shot, so not sure what the letter would have been about. Even if there was an attempt to contact, a 15-year old would have never been entrusted such an important missive, since for this type of missions a more experienced messenger.” Professor Mikaberidze went on to say that John Roeder was the son of a common shoemaker and an individual from such a humble backgrounds would not have been allowed to serve as an orderly for a Prussian Field Marshall. Further research also indicated that the story may have been just a tall tale of an old man.
John Roeder emigrated to the United States with his wife in 1844 first going to Philadelphia, Pa, then to St. Louis, and then up the Illinois River to Pike County where he chopped wood for a few months. In the spring of 1845, he arrived in Quincy. He was 44 years old. He was married to his wife Marie Appolonia Dehm for many years, but the couple was not able to have children.
John Roeder went to work in Quincy. He started a shoe and boot making business on State Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. His business did well and he used to brag that he made all of the shoes and boots for John Wood. In fact, he made him a special pair of boots when Wood became the governor of Illinois in 1860. His profession also allowed him to meet other prominent Quincy residents Orville Hickman Browning, William Richardson, General Benjamin Prentiss, and Jackson Grimshaw.
Whether the cobbler Roeder actually made all of the boots for John Wood or knew all the prominent Quincyans of the day it is hard to say, but there is no question his shop was only a few blocks from John Wood’s Mansion. Roeder worked at his shoemaking shop for many years until Hannah urged him to retire when he was 75, but he continued to work on and off until he was 90. Appolonia Dehm Roeder died in 1867. John Roeder never remarried.
In later years Roeder lived with his adopted daughter at 300 Payson Avenue who married John P. Liebig in 1868. Liebig owned a coal company in West Quincy called J. P. Liebig & Sons. The company was in the drayage business which moved containers from boats to wagons and wagons to boats on the Mississippi River. The business managed by John and Hannah’s three sons was in involved in storage, ice, wood, and coal.
John Roeder continued to work especially in and around his home. He lost sight in one of his eyes when a splinter flew into his eye while he was sharpening pea-sticks. He eventually lost sight in his other eye and was completely blind for the last five years of his life. It was said that he would not let a day go by without a glass of beer, and smoked a pipe religiously although it was said he put his pipe down at age 90 and never smoked again. When asked about how he lived so long he said he did not use medicine and always kept his feet dry.
The final mystery takes us back to the beginning of the story. Was John Roeder really the oldest man in Illinois when he died in 1909? A review of the census records indicates that in 1860 it was reported that he was 46 years old. That would mean that he was born in 1814 and not 1800. That would also mean that he was only 1 year old when the Battle of Waterloo was fought in 1815. One thing we are certain of is that General Blucher did not send a toddler to deliver a message to Napoleon during that momentous battle. A look at the 1880 census shows that John Roeder was 64 that year, so he got two years younger between the census of 1860 and the census of 1880. Finally, the census of 1900 which was the last census before his death in 1909 indicates that John Roeder was 100. This would account for the Quincy Daily Herald story suggesting Roeder was the oldest man in Illinois when he died. The records do make it clear he did immigrate to the United States in 1844, it is just unclear how old he was when he arrived.
We might never know for sure if John Roeder was the oldest man in Illinois when he died, or if he met Napoleon while delivering a message during the Battle of Waterloo, or if he made John Wood’s boots, but we do know that John Roeder lived an interesting life and if he were here today, he would tell us just that.
Rob Mellon is currently the executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and an U.S. Army Reserve Officer serving as an instructor with the University of Missouri ROTC program. He has served 27 years in the United States Army. He is on the Board of Directors of the Ulysses S. Grant Tail Association.
