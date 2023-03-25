John Wood WRC No. 47 of the Woman’s Relief Corps

Lippincott Hall, the large building behind the Home Store, is on the grounds of the Illinois Veteran’s Home. 

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

A notice went out in February 1889, that the seventh annual conference of the Department of Illinois of the Woman’s Relief Corps (WRC) would be held in Quincy on March 12, 1889, at the Trinity Methodist Church on Jersey and Fifth Street. The headquarters would be at the Tremont Hotel on Hampshire. First, there would be a Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) parade after which the convention would begin. Annie Wittenmyer, the seventh president of the national WRC was to speak. When the Civil War began in 1861, Wittenmyer was a recent wealthy widow living in Keokuk, Iowa. She spent her time and money in local and statewide aid societies for the war effort traveling to army encampments and military hospitals. After the war, she became the first president of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, however her efforts to help wounded soldiers, widows and orphan children never wavered. She lobbied congress for years to get pensions for military nurses and war widows. Pension legislation finally passed in 1892.

The WRC, at the GARs request, was founded in 1883 as an auxiliary for the soldier’s organization. The GAR began in Decatur Illinois in 1886 for the veterans of the Union Army, Navy, and Marines in the Civil War. The first encampment, their term for convention, was in Indiana in 1866 and subsequent yearly encampments were held until 1949. The GAR was more of a fraternal organization and dissolved when the last Civil War veteran died in 1956.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

