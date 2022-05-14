The beautiful scene shown in the illustration from the 1872 Adams County Atlas shows the house and farm of Judge William H. Cather.
Today it would be located on North 24th street in Ellington Township. In 1837 when he arrived in Adams County, it was just a prairie close to the young community of Quincy. Like so many others, Cather came from an established state, Pennsylvania, and moved to the frontier where he farmed the 88 acres he bought in 1832.
Little is known about those early years. He was born in 1813 and studied law before coming west. William was followed in 1840 by his brother Zenas who also bought land in Ellington Township and farmed. William may have been a lawyer, but he listed his occupation as a farmer when he married Amanda F. Davis in 1848. They had one daughter who died young.
In the 1850 census he included his mother Sarah and a teacher as a boarder in his household. In 1854, he bought additional acres.
William Cather became heavily involved in Democratic politics in the early 1850s. In 1853 he was elected a county judge on the Democratic ticket. The 1854 Quincy Daily Herald listed him as “Justice of the Peace [who] will attend to the collection of debts, and all other business that may be entrusted to his care, with promptness and dispatch.”
At that time, his office was in the courthouse where he was listed as a county judge and attorney by the Quincy Directory and Business Advertiser. He was also described as the judge of probate court and according to the Nov. 4, 1856, Quincy Daily Whig, he decided he had the authority to issue naturalization papers. The paper said, “Wonders will never cease. … We cannot believe that they are worth the paper they are written up on …” Apparently, that was not the way to gain citizenship in 1856.
The contentious national politics of the 1850s spread into Quincy where the local Democrats split between Stephen A. Douglas voters and James Buchanan voters. In the 1856 election, Cather was firmly in the Buchanan camp, perhaps because he too was from Pennsylvania. Cather was not a “Douglasite” in the 1858 election either.
According to the Sept. 6, 1858, Daily Whig, their County Convention was held that year at Columbus, Ill., where the convention proposed “to read out of the great Democratic party, President Buchanan … the Democrats of all other States except Illinois, and about half of the Democrats of this State — and Wm H. Carlin and Judge Cather!”
The convention also passed a resolution to request that Judge Cather resign as a judge. The article ended humorously saying, “It is supposed that President Buchanan and ‘them other fellows’ who have been ‘read out’ by the Douglas Convention of Adams county, will leave the country immediately on the reception of the astounding news.”
They did not leave the country, and Cather was re-elected, serving as a judge until 1861. At that point in his life, Cather and his family lived in the 2nd Ward in Quincy. He resumed his practice of law with William H. Carlin. Their offices were at the southeast corner of Hampshire and Fifth Streets in Quincy.
Another early citizen-lawyer of Quincy was Robert M. Young, who also became a judge and legislator. In 1835 he built a brick house on Hampshire Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets. When he moved to Washington D. C. in 1849, the house changed hands. Judge Cather’s brother Zenas bought the property in 1856, although many early newspaper accounts said the judge owned the hotel. He tore down the house and built a hotel called the Cather House which opened in 1857.
Zenas did not own the hotel he built for very long due to his unfortunate death at the age of 50. The hotel was sold to David Miller who renamed the hotel the St. Charles. The Quincy Daily Whig described Mr. Miller as “… one of the best looking and cleverest fellows in Quincy, but also on of the best landlords in the Union.”
But three years later the hotel is described as “played out” with Mr. Miller leaving to manage the Quincy Hotel and John Davis taking over and renaming the hotel once again to the Tremont House. This name lasted for many years and was the hotel that hosted President Hays in 1879 when he visited Quincy.
Meanwhile, Judge Cather continued to practice law until 1866 where according to the 1879 History of Adams County, “he retired to his beautiful suburban residence at ‘Ellington Heights’.” That same history listed him as a Democrat and a Catholic.
By this time, he had sold off most of his acreage and lived on 15 acres. In the 1880 census, he described his occupation as gardener. His produce won prizes in the county fair and as the 1879 History described, he “has been for a number of years past amusing himself with his bees …”
In that same 1880 census, Cather’s wife Amanda is listed as living on the farm with him. However, between that time and her death in July 1884, she was admitted to the Jacksonville State Hospital, which at that time was called the Hospital for the Insane, where she died and was buried in Diamond Grove Cemetery.
The only known picture of the judge is from an 1891 picture of Blessing Hospital where he is seated on steps of the hospital. He liked to tell that he rode the circuit with Abraham Lincoln although that has not been verified. He was a lawyer, and he did live in Illinois during that time. He called the president Abe as if he was an old friend.
After his hospital stay, he was sent to St. Vincent’s Home for the Aged as he had no relatives to care for him. He died in December 1894 of what was described as old age and kidney trouble. He was buried in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Ursa Township.
