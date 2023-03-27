CARTHAGE, Ill. — Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum will open for the season on Saturday, April 1.
The museum at 306 Walnut in Carthage is open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Special group or class tours can be arranged at other times.
Created around the large natural history collection of former Carthage College biology professor Alice Kibbe, the museum has expanded to include home, farm, business, fashion and military items from the county’s past, items from the college, relics from Native Americans and fossils and rocks.
Special exhibits focus on the origins of Memorial Hospital and health care in Hancock County; Abraham Lincoln’s life, death, era and connections to Hancock County; funeral customs and military service.
The museum is closed on Mondays and on major holidays.
Sherry Harris and Don Gee share weekly duties as museum hosts along with volunteers.
More information about the museum and how to volunteer is available by calling 217-357-9552.
