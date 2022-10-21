CARTHAGE, Ill. — Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum in Carthage will end its season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Hours next week will be noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The museum, located at 306 Walnut, plans to be open as part of the Carthage Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 1 to feature the model train displays of Galen Wollbrink. Additional model train viewing days in December and January will be announced by the museum closer to the holiday season.
More information about the museum is available by calling 217-357-9552.
