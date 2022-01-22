In a military intelligence career spanning nine years during the height of the Cold War and bringing him face-to-face with Soviet officers and spies, Lester Holtschlag carried an attaché case instead of a gun. Still, Russians followed wherever he went, interrogated, and, on occasion, tried to kill him. The American government needed the scholarly linguist and historian fluent in Russian, German and French to monitor Soviet activity in Europe and communicate directly with his Communist counterparts in the nebulous world of international espionage.
Lester John Holtshlag was born on Feb. 2, 1926, in Quincy to Roman Catholic parents who sent him to parochial schools and one year at Notre Dame, before he transferred and graduated from Quincy High School. Although old enough for conscription in World War II, problems with his inner ear and balance kept him out of this war, so he entered Quincy College majoring in German and graduating in the class of 1948.
He began graduate school at the University of Illinois, and while working on a master’s degree became an assistant instructor of German and French. Then in 1950 the Korean War began.
Instead of waiting for the draft, he enlisted envisioning a more lucrative assignment and entered the Army’s Military Intelligence Division. The Pentagon first assigned him to Oberammergau, Germany, in the G-2 Program of its European Intelligence Department. This work entailed traversing West Germany contacting officers and primarily collecting photographs and Russian army maps vital to American relations with Communist East Europe.
After reenlisting in 1953, he conducted a spy ring out of a Berlin hospital with the Corps of Engineers’ Intelligence Department, a three-man espionage operation that gathered information from existing spies.
He reenlisted a second time in 1956, and now the Army sent him to Language School at Monterey, Calif., to study Russian for one-year with native-born teachers. After mastering this language, his next tour of duty began at a reassessment camp in Germany, where he worked with the Propaganda Unit of NATO. Next the Army transferred him to the State Department’s military branch, where — after exchanging his uniform for civilian clothes — he worked at Camp Zirndorf for East European refugees who had escaped to the West.
After two months on this job, the Hungarian Revolt of October 1956 jolted Eastern Europe. Militant students in Budapest staged a great procession demanding that government leaders redress grievances. When the Communist military fired into the crowd the protest turned violent, and when the Hungarian army joined the protesters, the demonstration became a revolution. After students rioted to force the nation to withdraw from the Warsaw Pact and hold free elections, Soviet tanks rolled in. The aftermath of this confrontation left 2,500 Hungarians dead and 220,000 refugees. Holtschlag stayed at Camp Zirndorf, now overflowing, for two-and-a-half years.
After a new American military commander took office in Europe, Holtschlag returned to the Propaganda Unit. Two months later, officers in Berlin asked him to join a liaison team to the Soviets. The United States, Great Britain and Russia had formed these liaison units following the Potsdam Conference to establish national demarcation lines in the aftermath of WWII and define the Soviet role in East Europe. His 15-member team had a Russian counterpart, and the Army assigned Holtschlag to the Soviet commander–in-chief for East Berlin.
His team kept track of all 20 Russian military units across East Germany and reported daily on any Soviet activity they observed. In a 2013 interview with this author for the Illinois Veterans’ Home magazine Bugle, he elaborated: “The Cold War began soon after World War II ended in 1945, with Communist and Capitalist ideologies vying for world domination. Our liaison’s task was coordinating information from barracks and assigned units. We had a routine down whenever we got stopped by Soviet officials: ‘We’re not spies! We’re observers!’ Russian road guards responded, ‘Oh, so that means you’re spies!’ They tried to shadow and catch us after we left our residences, but we had a souped-up Chevy that worked well on the first Autobahn. Then the Russians got a Mercedes-Benz, and it became more difficult.”
After nine years of intense, often harrowing but always exciting work in an “absolutely unique and most unusual military life,” Lester Holtschlag, with State Department recognition and several honorary certificates, became a civilian.
He soon joined Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., as a researcher observing Soviet activity — this time, though, not in field espionage but by surveying science and technology magazines written in Russian, French and German. After his assessment, he authored reports alerting professors at the university about the state of “combustion development” in East Germany, a topic vital to the burgeoning rocket propulsion and space programs. While in the military, he had met Wernher Von Braun, leader of the rocket team that developed the V-2 ballistic missile for Nazis during WWII. Von Braun later immigrated to the United States and became father of the modern space program. Holtschlag devoted about one-half of his 29-year tenure at Johns Hopkins to space work and the other half to establishing and editing a technical journal on combustion.
After an illustrious military and academic career, he retired in 1987 and spent much of the next 10 years traveling across the United States before returning to live in Quincy. In the Gem City, he published translations from German to English for the Great River Genealogical Society and the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, including several books on early German citizens in Quincy. His most important book documented Roman Catholic history during the first 50 years of Quincy’s incorporation. He died in 2013 at age 87 and is buried in Calvary Cemetery. All of his military work remained classified until the end of the Cold War in 1991.
Most military history highlights battles, generals, and treaties, but behind-the-scenes spies like Lester Holtschlag, using linguistic skills rather than lethal force, engage in clandestine operations vital to national security and foreign policy. Their words bridge cultures and ideologies.
