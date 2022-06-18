CARTHAGE, Ill. — The letters from two brothers on Civil War battlefields made their way to family members waiting for news back home in Plymouth.
The letters, written by brothers John and William Bell and found in a World War II army trunk, tell the story of battles, casualties and conditions at camps.
“The coolest thing about these letters is there’s a whole series of them. They start in 1861, basically from the very onset of secession from the Union when the boys decided to join up right up to the point of the end of the Civil War,” said Will Sullivan of Carthage-based Will Sullivan Auction, which specializes in military items and firearms.
“They kind of read like a book. You’re not just getting a snapshot of a couple days at a Civil War camp. It’s a whole composition of how their mood changed, with the different battles they went through.”
The more than 100 letters, discovered as part of a local estate, will sell together in Sullivan’s next auction, slated for Saturday, June 25.
John Bell enlisted in the 78th Illinois Volunteer Infantry formed in Quincy at the start of the Civil War. When his younger brother William decided to enlist, the 78th’s quota was filled, “so he kept moving, crossed the river into Missouri to the first recruiting station he could find. The 7th Missouri Cavalry had openings. That’s where he joined,” Sullivan said.
“It’s kind of cool to get two brothers from the exact same background with two totally different points of view on the war,” Sullivan said. “The more battles they went through, the more the tone changes, the wording changed. You see how the brothers went from young men who went on an adventure to very mature men who were changed and didn’t talk about things the same way.”
John’s letters end in 1863 when he died of typhoid fever in the Louisville camp, but William survived the war and returned home.
Although Civil War letters aren’t rare, the ones written by the Bells “are definitely better than any average Civil War letter,” Sullivan said. “These guys both equally mentioned enough detail to make it historically significant.”
The letters were well preserved, tucked into a scrapbook filled with newspaper clippings from the 1930s and 1940s, and most still have the original envelope and stamp.
“Most exciting for me is that the letters were preserved, and whoever buys them will most certainly be preserved from here on out,” Sullivan said. “This is a piece of local history that’s going to get preserved.”
