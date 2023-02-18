Lewis Omer: teacher, coach, farmer, politician

Lewis Omer’s wife, Edith applied to the Office of the Quartermaster General for this grave marker in November 1955.

 Photo courtesy of Find a Grave - Millions of Cemetery Records

Lewis Omer was born on a farm in Clayton in 1876 and died at the age of 77 in Carthage. At the time of his death, he was a retired coach and associate professor of mathematics at Carthage College. He was posthumously inducted into the Carthage College Hall of Fame in 1985. His credentials included being the College’s head football coach from 1921-1935, the head men’s basketball coach from 1921-1929 and the athletic director.

Omer’s family farm was in Clayton Township which was first settled in the early 1830s. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1894, where he was one of three graduates. He went to the University of Illinois but left to teach school for a few years. In 1899, he returned to the university with his wife, Edith, who was the sister of Allan Nevins, the historian and Camp Point native. Before leaving for college the second time, Lewis gave a speech at the annual meeting of the Adams County Farmers Institute titled, “The Young Man’s Present Chance On The Farm.” In Champaign, the couple had their first child, a son Harry. The family eventually included three daughters. While at the university Lewis was a member of the track and football teams, president of the Math Club, and secretary of the Democratic Club. He graduated in 1902 and became a teacher of mathematics and physics.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

