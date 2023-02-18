Lewis Omer: teacher, coach, farmer, politician

Lewis Omer was born on a farm in Clayton in 1876 and died at the age of 77 in Carthage. At the time of his death, he was a retired coach and associate professor of mathematics at Carthage College. He was posthumously inducted into the Carthage College Hall of Fame in 1985. His credentials included being the College’s head football coach from 1921-1935, the head men’s basketball coach from 1921-1929 and the athletic director.
Omer’s family farm was in Clayton Township which was first settled in the early 1830s. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1894, where he was one of three graduates. He went to the University of Illinois but left to teach school for a few years. In 1899, he returned to the university with his wife, Edith, who was the sister of Allan Nevins, the historian and Camp Point native. Before leaving for college the second time, Lewis gave a speech at the annual meeting of the Adams County Farmers Institute titled, “The Young Man’s Present Chance On The Farm.” In Champaign, the couple had their first child, a son Harry. The family eventually included three daughters. While at the university Lewis was a member of the track and football teams, president of the Math Club, and secretary of the Democratic Club. He graduated in 1902 and became a teacher of mathematics and physics.
Omer’s real passion was athletics. He taught in Oak Park for seven years, where according to the Quincy Daily Herald, he “had phenomenal success with his athletic teams.” He is credited with starting the Illinois High School Association’s state basketball tournament in 1908 with the first game held in Oak Park. The University of Iowa was interested in hiring him as their athletic director but instead he chose to move to Evanston where he taught and coached at the Evanston Academy. He was also Northwestern University’s track coach. In 1913, he was chosen as the university’s athletic director.
Through his father’s family, Omer claimed a Revolutionary War veteran. His application was accepted to the Illinois Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in 1916. His ancestor, Daniel Omer, served in the Fifth Battalion of the York County Pennsylvania Militia in 1777.
When the United States entered World War I in 1917, Lewis Omer joined the army. The War Department had recruited university athletic directors to begin a system of fitness for the recruits similar to what they used in their colleges and universities. Captain Omer served as a physical trainer and bayonet instructor at Camp Grant outside of Rockford. The June 7, 1918, Quincy Daily Journal reported on a recruiting speech he gave on Memorial Day in Clayton where he talked about the training camp activities, libraries, theaters, clubs, and athletics. He emphasized the importance of physical fitness and compared boxing to bayonet training. He was discharged with the rank of major in 1921. His grave marker in the Southside Cemetery in Clayton lists him as a major in the army reserves.
In 1918, while a student at Northwestern Harry Omer, Lewis’ son was drafted into the army. He served about three months before the war ended. While in the army, he was in the 47th training battery field artillery central officer’s training school at Camp Zachary Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In 1919 Harry accepted a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant Field Artillery officer’s reserve and served until 1934. He had no active duty as a reserve officer. He too has a military grave marker in Southside Cemetery.
After the war, Omer tried wheat farming in Idaho but returned to west central Illinois and coached every sport in the small athletic department of Carthage College in Carthage becoming athletic director in 1921. He held that position until 1936 while also coaching the football team for 15 seasons, achieving some success. When he retired from coaching in 1936, he was described as having “one of the most colorful careers in college coaching” by the June 14, 1936, Quincy Herald Whig. Omer stayed on at the college as a mathematics professor and was in demand as a speaker on the importance of athletics for young men and boys.
Farming never left his system and while living in Carthage he was able to acquire a few small farms. Unfortunately, along with that financially unstable time, there were also excessive heat and drought conditions adversely affecting the farmers. He fought the drought and low prices like every other farmer and became convinced that the New Deal policies of President Franklin Roosevelt would help farmers.
Through a series of letters he wrote to his brother-in-law, Allan Nevins, he reported on farming, social, economic, and political conditions in west central Illinois. He also wrote about bank closures and robberies and bootlegging during the depression. He reported the number of banks robbed and the number of bootleggers. In one letter to Nevins, he wrote, “Here in classical Carthage we have approximately twenty in operation.”
By the late 1930s the drought was ending, faming was improving, but war was looming. Omer was commander of the Phillip Hartzell Post of the American Legion, and after the Selective Service Act was signed in September 1940, he was appointed chairman of the Hancock County Selective Service Board, most of whose members were active farmers. The board had about 2700 eligible men in the county between the ages of 21 and 36 who had to register for the draft. He was impressed with the attitude and general health of the young men but was concerned that farm laborers had poor living conditions and made little money. To some, volunteering for the army would give them more money than they could get working on a farm.
Toward the end of his life, Omer became interested in hog breeding, particularly in hybridization. He never lost his enthusiasm for the democratic policies of Franklin Roosevelt. He felt that Eisenhower and his Secretary of Agriculture, Ezra Benson were not helping farmers. He died in Carthage in 1954.
“The Alumni Record of the University of Illinois at Urbana.” [1906]. Full text of "The alumni record of the University of Illinois at Urbana; including annals of the University and biographical notices of the members of the faculties and of the Board of trustees" (archive.org)
“Camp Point.” Quincy Daily Herald, September 20, 1917, 10.
“Clayton High School.” Quincy Morning Whig, May 4, 1894, 8.
“Famers at Golden.” Quincy Morning Whig, May 19, 1899, 2.
“Harry Omer.” U. S. Headstone Applications for Military Veterans, 1925-1970. Ancecstry.com
Hull, Kent. “Allan Nevins: The Illinois Connection.” Quincy Herald Whig, January 7, 2023.
Hufft, Jane Wolf and Anne Nevins Loftis. “Reports of a Downstate Independent: Excerpts from the Letters of Lewis Omer to Allan Nevins, 1930-1953,” Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society, Vol. 81, No. 1 (Spring, 1988), 25-34.
“Lewis Omer: Carthage Athletic Hall of Fame.” Lewis Omer (1985) - CARTHAGE ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME - Carthage College Athletics
“Lewis Omer The Coach.” Quincy Daily Herald, April 14, 1913, 12.
“Lewis Omer.” U. S., Headstone Applications for Military Veterans, 1925-1970. Ancecstry.com
“Lewis Omer.” U. S., Sons of the American revolution Membership Application, 1889-1970. Ancecstry.com
Mayfield, Linda. “Clayton Township has Always Been on the Move.” Quincy Herald Whig, June 16, 2019.
“Patriotic Address At Clayton By Captain Omer of Camp Grant.” Quincy Daily Journal, June 7, 1918, 3.
“Resignation of Lewis Omer As Head Man of Carthage College Sports Ends A Colorful Career.” Quincy Herald Whig, June 14, 1936, 14.
Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.