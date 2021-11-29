SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The next Looking For Lincoln Conversations live online event focuses on Lincoln and Mormon Country.
Viewers can watch and participate in the program live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels.
The program, presented by historian Byron Andreasen, will answer questions such as what does Lincoln have to do with “Mormon Country” and did Lincoln ever meet such Latter-day Saints as Joseph Smith or Brigham Young.
Andreasen is a historian at the LDS Church History Museum in Salt Lake City and the author of “Looking for Lincoln in Illinois: Lincoln’s Springfield” and “Looking for Lincoln in Illinois: Lincoln and Mormon Country.” He was formerly the research historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and helped create the Looking for Lincoln Heritage coalition.
The program is recorded for viewing after the premiere and is available on the Looking for Lincoln Face and YouTube video channels.
“These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area,” Looking For Lincoln Executive Director Sarah Watson said.
Reservations are not required, and there is no cost to view the event. Questions can be submitted by viewers during the event.
