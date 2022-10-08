Lincoln-Douglas Debate celebration stirred second debate in Quincy

Although a controversial decision, part of the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Semi-Centennial Celebration was held on the lawn of the Adams County Courthouse. 

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

Almost to the day of the 50th anniversary of the Lincoln-Douglas Debate in Quincy, the committee charged with planning a celebration was itself embroiled in a controversy. The dispute threatened the semi-centennial observance of what local newspapers were calling the greatest day in the city’s history.

Members of the “Lincoln-Douglas Semi-Centennial Society” had decided that only the opening ceremony would occur in Washington Park where Abraham Lincoln and U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas debated for three hours during the afternoon of Oct. 13, 1858. Lincoln that year challenged Douglas for his seat in the U.S. Senate, and Quincy’s was the sixth of the seven debates across Illinois to which Lincoln and Douglas had agreed.

Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.