Lincoln-Douglas Debate celebration stirred second debate in Quincy

Almost to the day of the 50th anniversary of the Lincoln-Douglas Debate in Quincy, the committee charged with planning a celebration was itself embroiled in a controversy. The dispute threatened the semi-centennial observance of what local newspapers were calling the greatest day in the city’s history.
Members of the “Lincoln-Douglas Semi-Centennial Society” had decided that only the opening ceremony would occur in Washington Park where Abraham Lincoln and U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas debated for three hours during the afternoon of Oct. 13, 1858. Lincoln that year challenged Douglas for his seat in the U.S. Senate, and Quincy’s was the sixth of the seven debates across Illinois to which Lincoln and Douglas had agreed.
The Semi-Centennial Society planned an invitation-only ceremony to open the celebration. That part of the event was to honor “survivors,” as the newspapers called them, those who had attended the 1858 debate and who had returned for the reunion at Quincy. The approximately 240 survivors who showed up were to meet for brief welcomes and music at the granite boulder that designated the spot in Washington Park at which the 1858 debate occurred. They were invited to volunteer their memories of that day a half century earlier when they joined some 12,000 people from Illinois, Iowa and Missouri to hear Lincoln and Douglas argue whether the nation would be known for slavery or freedom.
The rest of the celebration’s events, open to all, would be on the south lawn of the court house square at Fifth and Vermont streets. Speeches and patriotic songs were scheduled to extend into the late hours of the evening. Judge George E. Adams of Carthage would deliver an address, “Lincoln,” and Judge Harry Higbee of Pittsfield would speak on “Douglas.” Senator Douglas’s younger son Stephen, of Chicago, was scheduled to speak about his father’s principle of “Popular Sovereignty.” He died four days earlier. Jackson R. Pearce, an officer of the Lincoln-Douglas Semi-Centennial Society, read Douglas’s paper. Judge George Edmunds, Society President Collins and Professor Clark E. Carr would reminisce about their personal relationships with Lincoln and Douglas. Quincy natives Henry A. Castle of St. Paul and Henry King, editor of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, would speak about the Quincy and Lincoln, Douglas, and the thousands of visitors in 1858.
From the start, several prominent businessmen of Quincy demanded that all events of the celebration be in Washington Park. They had gotten the impression that the Society’s concern about Washington Park was the large crowd and damage to the grounds in the park.
Charles Cottrell of Cottrell Hardware Co. was outraged when he heard the location for the festivities. “Who does the park belong to, and who pays for the grass which may, and which may not be injured to extent of a single blade? The park is kept up by the people’s taxes and belongs to the community in general and not to any one individual.”
C.M. Rosenheim of the Stern Clothing Store and president of the Retail Merchants Board of the Chamber of Commerce, said he would “chip in 60 cents for grass seed.”
“What’s the use of being proud of that spot made historical through the standing of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas if it cannot be pointed out to visitors with pride on the most possible occasions. And what is more fitting than to have the visitors walk around the spot of the original debate?”
That was how shoe manufacturer Will Ellis felt about it, too. The Whig described Ellis as a “forcible speaker” who demanded the event be held in Washington Park. “The celebration there would increase its attendance by a large percentage and would make a better showing for the city,” Ellis said. “And everybody in attendance would feel that during the wanderings about the park, at some time or another they would pass over the exact spot where Lincoln and Douglas stood.”
A number of businessmen signed, circulated, and sent a petition to William H. Collins, Society president, which asked that Washington park be selected for the celebration. “Let us have Washington park and the spot where Lincoln and Douglas spoke fifty years ago,” they petitioned. Perry C. Ellis, editor of the Quincy Daily Whig, which advocated for Washington Park, was a member of the Semi-Centennial Society. Even he signed the petition. “It should be as near as possible to the exact spot where Lincoln and Douglas stood,” said the Whig. “Up to the last the Whig earnestly advocated Washington park as the most appropriate and fitting place.”
Members of the Society met October 6 to complete plans for the Lincoln-Douglas Debate celebration, and the location controversy was apparently first among topics. A written statement issued the next day reported that Collins and Rosenheim met in the Chamber of Commerce to discuss the site for the semi-centennial exercises. The statement said that they agreed on arrangements. It was clear the Society won the debate:
Morning events would open at the granite boulder at Washington park until 9:45 a.m. All other events would be held on the south lawn of the court house. The City Military Band and the St. Louis Fife and Drum Corps would provide music at frequent intervals in Washington park with “more or less informal speaking in the park.” The communication said that in the event of inclement weather, activities would be moved to the Congregational Church at 12th and Maine streets.
Despite early controversy, Quincy’s newspapers judged the event successful. The Daily Herald opined it would increase a desire to learn more of the history of the state and nation. The Daily Journal thought listeners had been profoundly impressed to learn how far-reaching the debates were in their results. The Daily Whig reported on the influence of Lincoln and Douglas’s words over the more than two score years that had passed and in the increased devotion of the people to the Declaration and the government in years to come.
Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
