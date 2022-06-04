SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Abraham Lincoln’s personal and professional friendships stretched across the midsection of Illinois, inspiring the boundaries of the current Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, but none were more rewarding than the ones in Quincy.
Those friends were men and women who loved Lincoln, promoted his candidacies, challenged his politics, published his poetry, served with him in an Indian war, fought with him in courtrooms, and suffered with him when death claimed two of his boys.
Reg Ankrom will revisit some of those individuals in “Pros and Cons: Lincoln’s Quincy Pals,” an online program presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Looking for Lincoln Conversations.
Ankrom’s interest in Lincoln led him to Stephen A. Douglas, and he is working on a final volume of a three-volume biography of Douglas. Ankrom speaks frequently on Douglas, Lincoln and antebellum American history.
Viewers can watch and participate in the free live program on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels. Reservations are not required, and there is no cost to view the program, which is also recorded for viewing after the premier.
“These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area,” said Sarah Watson, executive director of Looking for Lincoln. “Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to president of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.”
