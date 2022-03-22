QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins has scheduled the first workday for 2022, from 8 a.m. until noon, on Saturday at the the log cabin village on Quinsippi Island.
Current plans for the workday include cleaning out the 1828 Fraser cabin in preparation for the workshop being hosted April 4-8. The rest of the village will also be prepared for the first tour of the year.
The Friends of the Log Cabins are asking for volunteers to help clean up the site and get it ready for public viewings, both inside and outside. Volunteers are asked to wear old clothes and bring work gloves, if available.
“A major goal this year is to complete the restoration of the 1828 Fraser Log Cabin,” John Gebhardt said. Gebhardt is the president of FLC. “Once sufficient funds were raised, major restoration started in 2020 to re-build the structure, using many of the original 1828 logs.”
For those interested in more information on the village or for volunteer needs, please visit logcabinvillagequincyil.com or send an email to logcabinvillagequincyil@gmail.com.
