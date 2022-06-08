QUINCY — Riding bikes with his family through Ben Bumbry Riverview Park, Dr. George Crickard noticed something missing with a piece of Quincy’s history.
“The George Rogers Clark statue is very majestic, but was missing part of his sword and scabbard,” Crickard said.
So Crickard spearheaded work with family friend Andrew Jumonville, a sculptor and Quincy native now living in Bloomington, to replace the missing pieces of the bronze statue honoring a Revolutionary War hero.
“If you look at the artwork behind it, not just the historical aspect, to have this piece made whole again is important,” said Crickard, a self-described amateur history buff and a board member for the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
“The statue is an important part of Quincy heritage,” he said. “Preserving history is important whether a positive moment in history or a negative moment. They both can be of interest to people and used for educational purposes. Embrace your past, learn from it, be better because of it.”
HSQAC and the Quincy Park District worked together on the project — and for a Wednesday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony, with Jumonville’s mother Betty doing the honors, for the newly-restored statue.
“With their expertise and what they do, it just helps out the park district when we’re trying to maintain 1,012 acres. It’s a win-win for the city of Quincy and the Quincy Park District,” Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said.
“It fits into our mission of preserving history — in this case, a statue that’s been part of Riverview Park for many years,” HSQAC Executive Director Rob Mellon said. “It had been lacking the scabbard, which was vandalized or damaged all the way back to the 1930s.”
Photos from the 1920s show Clark with a long sword and scabbard, which are missing by photos from the 1940s, helped with Jumonville’s work.
Creating his commissioned life-size figurative work is a “pretty straightforward” process, but with restoration work, “you’re copying age as well as the piece itself … to repair it and do honor to it,” Jumonville said.
“There’s a whole set of hidden hurdles — marrying the original material up to the new stuff, getting that color and texture to behave the same as the old material,” he said. “If I did my job right, you can’t tell I was there.”
Jumonville used the lost wax process, the same one used to cast the original statue, to create the replacement pieces welded into place in May.
“It was fun to finally be able to do something back home,” Jumonville said. “I grew up in Quincy. I knew the statue, but I wasn’t really aware of its historical value when I was living there.”
Clark led American soldiers to some key victories over the British in 1778-79. His “Long Knives,” for instance, took control of forts at Kaskaskia, Prairie du Rocher and Cahokia in southwest Illinois and captured the fort at Vincennes, Ind., according to a 2009 Herald-Whig story. Then, when the British recaptured Vincennes, Clark returned with more troops and won it again in one of the most important battles in American history.
Largely because of those efforts, America was awarded what is now Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio through the Paris Peace Treaty of 1783, The Herald-Whig story said. The Mississippi River, then, for a time, became the country’s western border.
“He never actually was in Quincy, but Illinois basically got added to the U.S., the newly-formed U.S., in part because of George Rogers Clark,” Mellon said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to George Rogers Clark. All Illinoisans do.”
The statue of Clark was built with $6,000 in state funds secured by State Sen. Campbell S. Hearne, a Quincy legislator who drafted the appropriation bill in 1907. The artist was Charles J. Mulligan, a student of famed sculptor Lorado Taft, who created the Lincoln-Douglas Debate monument in Quincy’s Washington Park.
The statue was dedicated at a gala ceremony on May 21, 1909, with nearly 10,000 people on hand. It was renovated in 1993 after being spray-painted by vandals and rededicated in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.