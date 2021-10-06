QUINCY — A marker dedication Saturday afternoon will highlight the Civil War service of Quincyan Edward Prince.
The dedication, slated for 3:30 p.m. at Prince’s grave in Woodland Cemetery, honors Prince, second-in-command to Gen. Benjamin Grierson, who led what came to be known as Grierson’s Raid across Mississippi in 1863.
To reach the gravesite from Woodland’s main entrance, veer left and go down the hill.
Featured speaker at the dedication will be Curt Fields, a living historian who portrays Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
“He will be talking about the significance of Prince’s contributions,” said Beth Young, an organizer of the marker dedication.
The Tri-States Civil War Round Table and the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County sponsor the marker dedication program to find and highlight graves of area residents who were important to the Civil War effort.
The marker dedication follows Civil War Symposium III, slated for Friday and Saturday at the Kroc Center.
The Round Table and the Historical Society sponsor the symposium, which features a presentation on Grierson’s Raid by noted historian Timothy Smith and a presentation on Grant and Vicksburg by Fields.
More information about the marker dedication and the symposium is available online at hsqac.org or by calling 217-222-1835.