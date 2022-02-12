Morley's Settlement, Part 2

By 1844, Morley’s Settlement was being described as a prosperous place of fertile farms. The town had four stores. Morley’s cooper shop made barrels. There was a chairmaking shop. Years later, a county resident described the town as having 40 to 50 cabins all on one street about four rods wide, and no fencing, with a few outbuildings back of the cabins.
Latter-day Saints in Morley’s Settlement and in Lima became a unit of the church known as the Lima Branch, or Lima Stake. In October 1840, Isaac Morley became president of the stake and in October 1842, the congregation had 424 members — more than three times the size of the village of Lima today.
Morley’s Settlement was surrounded by small communities of anti-Mormon activists, notably at Green Plains five miles to the north, led by Levi Williams, and in Warsaw where Thomas Sharp, the editor of the Warsaw Signal, was anti-Mormon. Williams, a founding settler at Green Plains, was a colonel in the local militia and a Baptist minister. He was involved with the mob that assassinated Joseph and Hyrum Smith in the Carthage jail on June 27, 1844.
Twelve days before the Smith killings, several anti-Mormons visited Isaac Morley on a Saturday night at his home in Morley’s Settlement and gave him until the following Monday to do one of three things: take up arms and ride with vigilantes to Nauvoo to arrest Smith and other church leaders, move their own families to Nauvoo, or surrender their arms to the vigilantes and remain neutral during upcoming attacks on the Saints in Nauvoo. After consulting with church leaders in Nauvoo, these demands were rejected. Over the next two weeks, residents of Morley’s Settlement received numerous personal threats from what was known as the “mob committee.” An effort was made to document threats and file formal complaints with Illinois Gov. Thomas Ford.
After the murders of the Smith brothers in Carthage, and after it became evident the militia, the Nauvoo Legion, was not going to retaliate, anti-Mormon agitation quieted. There was relative peace for the next six months.
New unrest arose in January and February of 1845. Anti-Mormons accused the Saints of horse stealing and at least five Saints were arrested for larceny. In an August special election, Mormon votes helped elect a new Hancock County sheriff, a man named Jacob Backenstos. The new sheriff was a Mormon sympathizer for obvious political reasons, and his election fueled the belief that Mormons accused of crimes would not be prosecuted.
Rumors continued to fly that Mormons were stealing from their neighbors. As historian William Hartley began his description of subsequent events: “If Illinois ever had an arson month in its history, September 1845 was it. During that month, almost every Saint living in Morley’s Settlement was forced from home while anti-Mormons burned their houses and outbuildings.”
The spark that lit the flames came during an anti-Mormon meeting in a schoolhouse in Green Plains. The meeting was fired upon by someone, presumed to be Mormon, although Governor Ford later said, “some persons of their own number,” not Mormon, fired the shots.
A report in a Quincy newspaper had the meeting taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The anti-Mormons organized a company that went about telling Mormons to leave with their families and property by evening. Some did leave, some did not. On Wednesday evening, Sept. 9, anti-Mormons visited the houses of those they had warned off and set them on fire. More houses were burned over the next two days.
On the morning of Sept. 12, Solomon Hancock, now in charge of the Lima Stake, sent two men to the “mob committee” with a written proposal to sell all Mormon property, all deeded lands, and improvements, saving for themselves only their crops. There is no known reply. That evening more buildings were burned.
Morley was back in the settlement on Sept. 13, preparing to move his family, when a small mob ordered his family out of his house and torched the house, Morley’s cooper shop and his granary. Other homes, the chair factory and a blacksmith shop were burned that day.
Sheriff Backenstos, on Sept. 13, issued the first of several proclamations to Hancock County residents, in which he reported that a mob of 100 to 200 armed men was destroying buildings and grain stacks in the southwest part of the county. “While I am writing this proclamation,” the sheriff said, “the smoke is rising to the clouds, and the flames are devouring four buildings, which have just been fired by the rioters. … An entire settlement of about sixty or seventy families is laid waste and the inhabitants thereof are fired upon, narrowly escaping with their lives and forced to flee before the ravages of the mob.” The proclamation called for a “posse comitatus” to restore order. But the call was answered only by Mormons and for a brief time this posse was a law unto itself, only exacerbating the conflict.
On Sept. 14, church leaders in Nauvoo sent 134 teams to the Lima Stake to help remove people and goods. John and Hannah Carter were likely among those departing, although their farmstead was to remain in family hands. The burnings at Morley’s Settlement continued for a week. The riverboat Die Vernon stopped at Warsaw on Sept. 16 and its officers reported “the smoke of the burning buildings was distinctly visible from Warsaw, some miles distant.”
The sheriff also came under attack. He was driven from his home in Carthage and then out of Warsaw by a mob angered that he tried to stop the burnings. Pursued from Warsaw, Backenstos called on the assistance of two men along the road, ordered one to fire on his pursuers and one anti-Mormon named Frank Worrell was killed. Backenstos and his Mormon posse then occupied the Carthage courthouse for nine days until a contingent of volunteers ordered into Carthage by Gov. Ford arrived on Sept. 27, 1845.
