QUINCY — When Gen. Ulysses S. Grant aimed to take Vicksburg in 1863 in the midst of the Civil War, he needed a diversion to shield troop movements.
That diversion turned into a daring 600-mile cavalry raid across Mississippi led by Gen. Benjamin Grierson, a Meredosia shopkeeper and Jacksonville music teacher who became a career officer in the U.S. Army, and his second-in-command, Quincyan Edward Prince.
What came to be known as Grierson’s Raid will be one topic featured at Civil War Symposium III slated for Oct. 8 and 9 at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont in Quincy.
“For anyone interested in history, this is kind of one of these must-see things,” said Dr. Tim Jacobs, commander of the Tri-States Civil War Round Table, which sponsors the symposium with the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
The symposium is free and open to the public. Reservations are required and are available online at hsqac.org or by calling 217-222-1835.
“It’s a chance for people to hear nationally-known experts free of charge,” said Beth Young, one of the symposium organizers.
Friday night’s keynote speaker Timothy Smith, a noted historian, is the author of “The Real Horse Soldiers: Benjamin Grierson’s Epic 1863 Civil War Raid Through Mississippi.” He will highlight the Quincy area’s connection to the raid, which is considered one of the finest cavalry expeditions in U.S. military history because it attacked the ability of the Confederate Army to function.
“It was such a well done raid with feints this way and that way, that they never did catch him,” Jacobs said. “He engaged in several skirmishes, never a big battle, and caused a lot of chaos. It took their eyes away from the crossing of Grant into the area below Vicksburg.”
The symposium’s closing presentation by Curt Fields, who is nationally known for his portrayal of Grant, will focus on Grant and Vicksburg.
“Quincy was the starting point of the Civil War for Grant,” Young said.
As a young colonel, Grant led his men from Quincy into his first military action in the war, heading west to Northeast Missouri in July 1861.
More local history will be featured Saturday morning with Quincy Vignettes, four local historians talking about Quincyans involved in the war. Jacobs will speak on Dr. Sam Everett, the first Union physician killed in the war. Historical Society Executive Director Rob Mellon will highlight John Wood, with Rich Keppner speaking on Adams County soldier Sterling Delano and Young sharing the story of Louise Maertz, a Civil War nurse.
“Our local citizens at the time had a key part in what was happening nationally,” Mellon said.
“Quincy had a very significant role in the Civil War because of the political figures we had at the time. We had a senator throughout the duration. John Wood was the quartermaster general for the state of Illinois. We had military people. Quincy had a real impact,” he said. “Tying us into the overall history of the Civil War, and just American history in general, is a key part of what we try to do both at the Civil War Round Table and the Historical Society.”