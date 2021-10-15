HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold their fourth meeting of 2021 at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
W.T. Johnson, a well known storyteller and reader, will present a program in character as Miles Britton, a former slave of Jefferson Davis. Johnson is a former school administrator with the Hannibal School District. Johnson’s program will begin at 10 a.m.
The meeting will take place at Fiddlesticks Restaurant, 8945 Highway 36 in Hannibal. Attendees will have lunch available from 11 a.m. until noon, with society president Donna Lawson conducting the business portion of the meeting beginning at noon.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in Northeast Missouri, with quarterly meetings scheduled at various locations to make it as convenient as possible for rural members to attend.
The general public, particularly those interested in family research, are invited to attend. For further information, please visit nemo-gs.org.
