PITTSFIELD, Ill. — One of the first books Carol McCartney read in grade school told the story of Abraham Lincoln and piqued her interest in local history with its mention of familiar places.
By the time she moved to Pike County in late 1971, McCartney eagerly listened when people told stories about the past, especially about Free Frank McWorter and his New Philadelphia, the first community in the U.S. platted and legally registered by an African American.
The Pittsfield woman shared those stories, along with others she researched, in columns for the Pike County Farmer newsletter and the weekly newspaper, the Pike County Express.
Now she’s compiled 35 of the columns into a newly-published book, “Finding Home in New Philadelphia and Pike County, Illinois.”
The 140-page volume, published by the Pike County Historical Society and the New Philadelphia Association, reflects “my fascination with and admiration of the character of Free Frank and his family and the town of New Philadelphia,” McCartney said in an author’s note in the book.
“They reflect my own feelings and activities to bring the New Philadelphia site from past neighborhood legends to July 2021, when Rep. Darin LaHood announced that the House of Representatives bill HR820 — the New Philadelphia National Historical Site — had been passed by the House Natural Resources Committee and was now before the full House.”
The book’s release comes as legislation making New Philadelphia a unit of the National Park Service awaits Senate approval.
“Having the publication come out at this moment we hope will be one additional motivating factor in demonstrating the importance of New Philadelphia in the country’s memory of that part of our history,” Gerald McWorter said.
McWorter, a great-great-grandson of Free Frank, and his wife Kate Williams-McWorter, who got to know McCartney and her local history work through the New Philadelphia Association, encouraged her to compile the columns into a book.
“Gerald and I instigated it, but it was produced by Carol herself, an editor in Chicago we recruited, a book designer in Maine and a printer in Champaign-Urbana. That’s how it got done,” Williams-McWorter said.
The stories of finding things, from photographs to historical records, helped inspire the book’s title along with the author’s own story.
“Why the book is called ‘Finding Home’ is she’s really been doing that all the years since she moved to Pike County,” Williams-McWorter said.
Columns in the book touch on the history of New Philadelphia, recognition given to the site and stories about the surrounding Hadley Township.
“Anyone who likes history would enjoy it, particularly Pike County, African-American or Underground Railroad history,” McCartney said.
McWorter said the book enables readers to touch “the everyday life, the soul” of people in New Philadelphia and Pike County.
“That’s so very important because what it demonstrates is that it’s the people that constitute the history, not simply the famous individuals,” he said. “That’s part of what is the power behind (McCartney’s) columns that reveal the human nature, the human quality of life in this county.”
