Finding Home-Cover

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — One of the first books Carol McCartney read in grade school told the story of Abraham Lincoln and piqued her interest in local history with its mention of familiar places.

By the time she moved to Pike County in late 1971, McCartney eagerly listened when people told stories about the past, especially about Free Frank McWorter and his New Philadelphia, the first community in the U.S. platted and legally registered by an African American.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.