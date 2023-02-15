SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new documentary short focuses on the story of New Philadelphia, the newest national park in the National Park System.
“New Philadelphia Illinois: a Racially Diverse Community on the Illinois Frontier” is part of the Looking for Lincoln Stories series of videos and podcasts highlighting the diverse history of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.
“This is a story of everyday people making history,” said Gerald McWorter, vice president of the New Philadelphia Association and a descendant of Frank McWorter, who established New Philadelphia in 1836 in Pike County as the first town in the United States platted and legally registered by an African American.
“New Philadelphia is a necessary historical experience to remember that freedom is at the heart of the American experiment. Today, we are still working on becoming a truly democratic society. New Philadelphia was possible at a time of slavery, and that gives us such great hope for the 21st century.”
The documentary tells the story of how the community was created, what happened to the community and then how a small group of residents, descendants and archaeologists helped bring the story to the forefront once again.
“We are excited to help bring attention to the story of Frank McWorter and the community of New Philadelphia,” Looking for Lincoln Executive Director Sarah Watson said.
“Our engaging video series provides an amazing new way for us to reach the public with the compelling stories of Lincoln’s life and times. We hope this story and others in the series can be used by educators, schools, museums and the public to better understand the rich heritage of our area.”
The video series is available on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube page and Facebook video channel. The podcasts are available at lookingforlincoln.org, under education, and on podcasting apps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.