QUINCY — Quincy Human Rights Commission Chairman Mark Philpot sees plenty of positives for the region tied to the newest unit of the National Park Service — the New Philadelphia national historic site.
Commission members welcomed New Philadelphia Association members Thursday night to learn more about the town near Barry, the first in the United States planned and legally registered by a free African American, Free Frank McWorter.
“We’re hoping to give our folks a view of what’s going on at the New Philadelphia site and how it will benefit the entire region,” Philpot said.
“It has a huge historical value for not only Quincy but Adams County and the region as a whole,” he said. “It has potential for a great tourism boom for the region. Historical buffs want to view the site, and those individuals are going to need additional places to stay, to eat.”
The site represents an important step in the journey to freedom for African Americans, said Gerald McWorter, a great-great-grandson of Free Frank and a NPA vice president.
“It’s important to remember that the story, the great moral struggle against slavery is often thought in Illinois about 2 different people, Abraham Lincoln in Springfield — we also think of him in Pike County — and to the west you have Mark Twain in Hannibal. Right in the middle of that is the agency of African Americans who were fighting for their own freedom,” McWorter said.
“There’s more to this story. It’s more than just historical perspective. We’re interested in a question of connecting tourism to economic development,” he said. “We know that the world wants to hear the story that we have to tell. We want to connect with Quincy. We want to connect with Hannibal. We want to connect with Springfield and try to make it a place where people can come.
Free Frank McWorter founded the town in 1836, and by selling town lots and farming, he managed to buy the freedom of at least enslaved 16 family members. His town became a racially integrated community, with a population peaking in 1865 with 29 households and 160 people, and its residents helped freedom seekers find their way north.
The town site was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005, designated a National Historic Landmark in 2009 and included in the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in 2013.
With the newest designation as America’s 424th national park, the National Park Service will “protect, preserve and interpret” the site.
NPA Executive Director Marynel Corton said it was an honor for association members to meet with the commission.
“We have shared values about the promotion of all human rights and recognition. Historical and current institutions need to include everyone and everyone’s story,” Corton said.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, for example, includes New Philadelphia in its African American History displays at the History Museum, Corton said, and “hopefully, we can work together to promote a better understanding among people with diverse backgrounds and life experiences in the future.”
The commission, which often deals with discrimination and housing issues, also serves as a forum for sharing information and ideas within the community.
“It’s kind of a more informal setting than say a regular City Council meeting,” Philpot said. “We want to provide that forum for others so we learn to work and live together better as a community.”
