New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton, left, talks with Brittney Thrower after Thursday night's Human Rights Commission meeting. NPA members talked with the commission about the town near Barry, the first in the United States planned and legally registered by a free African American, and now America's 242th national park.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy Human Rights Commission Chairman Mark Philpot sees plenty of positives for the region tied to the newest unit of the National Park Service — the New Philadelphia national historic site.

Commission members welcomed New Philadelphia Association members Thursday night to learn more about the town near Barry, the first in the United States planned and legally registered by a free African American, Free Frank McWorter.

