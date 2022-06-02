BARRY, Ill. — A lecture series on Tuesday nights in June will focus on the history of New Philadelphia and the people who helped shape it.
The 2022 Marvin J. and Thomas Leo Likes Lecture Series kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and continues on June 14, 21 and 28.
“This year is focusing on stories that are all related to New Philadelphia,” New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton said. “Some years we have lectures on sites that have something in common with New Philadelphia, but this year we purposely are looking at several different aspects of the town site and those that were tied to it.”
The association, Illinois Electric Cooperative and the city of Barry sponsor the annual lecture series, which is free and open to the public, as a way to broaden understanding and awareness of New Philadelphia, the first town in the U.S. platted and legally registered by an African American, Free Frank McWorter.
The Zoom link, good for all four lectures, is available by sending email to newphiladelphiail@gmail.com.
Tuesday night’s lecture by retired Brig. Gen. Donald Scott will explore the connection between New Philadelphia and Lincoln University, originally known as Lincoln Institute and started after the Civil War in Jefferson City, Mo., by African American soldiers so that their children and others would have quality education.
“He’s going to talk about the time period in the early 1900s when Free Frank’s grandson Reuben McWorter and some other people who lived in New Philadelphia graduated from Lincoln Institute,” Corton said.
Other topics and speakers include:
June 14 — McWorter’s New Philadelphia and Other Settler Communities in Western Illinois with Nancy Davis, curator emeritus at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. Artifacts unearthed at New Philadelphia and featured in the museum’s ongoing “Many Voices, One Nation” exhibit will be illustrated in the lecture.
June 21 — Women of New Philadelphia with Claire Martin, retired research associate at the Illinois State Museum and project historian for the New Philadelphia Archaeological Project.
June 28 — The New Philadelphia AR2 Mobile App with Jon Amakawa, creator of the town site’s mobile app and its innovative use of augmented reality technology.
“He’s going to talk about some of the changes (to the app) and how AR can tell the story of New Philadelphia or other historic sites when you don’t have buildings or other ways to envision what was there,” Corton said.
More information about the lecture series is available online at newphiladelphiail.org.
