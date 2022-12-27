BARRY, Ill. — After more than a quarter century of work and hope, Phil Bradshaw says it feels great to see New Philadelphia take its next step into history.
Four pages of the 4,155-page Omnibus Appropriations Act passed by the Senate and House, and signed Friday by President Joe Biden, establish the New Philadelphia National Historic Site as a unit of the National Park Service to “protect, preserve and interpret” the first town in the United States planned and legally registered by a free African American.
“It’s a great time for America, and an even greater time for western Illinois and eastern Missouri,” said Bradshaw, president of the New Philadelphia Association. “This is a part of history that has not been told. It’s part of all of our history.”
The designation clears the way for the federal government to provide “public interpretation and technical assistance for the preservation of historic structures of, the maintenance of the cultural landscape of and local preservation planning for related historic and cultural resources” within the site, the legislation said, along with a general management plan.
Plans call for the superintendent and staff of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site to manage the New Philadelphia site, and Bradshaw said the association hopes to meet with a NPS representative in January to discuss next steps.
“I don’t know exactly how all this will transpire,” he said. “I really don’t know until we sit down with them and talk about it. I know they’ll work out a plan, which may take some time.”
The national historic site covers approximately 124.33 acres of the original town site near Barry.
“I and the board are very proud of the fact we asked for no money. We’re donating the bulk of the property which we own and have paid for,” Bradshaw said.
Free Frank McWorter founded the town in 1836, and its population peaked in 1865 with 29 households and 160 people. By 1885, New Philadelphia lost its legal status as a town because of population decline.
Just over a century later, the New Philadelphia Association formed in 1996, with McWorter descendants joining in the effort, to preserve and promote the site of the frontier community of European Americans and African Americans which advances understanding of free, rural communities and the abolitionist cause.
“A national park site will commemorate and contribute to our nation’s march toward freedom,” according to a Facebook post shared by Chris Fennell with the New Philadelphia Archaeology Project.
“It is a tribute to the legacy of Free Frank and Free Lucy McWorter and their family and community, and all who kept and enriched the memory: local activists and community members, descendants, archaeologists and historians, elected officials and many more.”
The town site was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005, designated a National Historic Landmark in 2009 and included in the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in 2013.
“You had to have the history to prove what we all believed was true,” Bradshaw said. “We had to do the archaeological studies. Books have been written about it. All those things had to be done.”
Seeing the site become a national park long has been the goal — achieved after years of work by dedicated volunteers and legislators.
Many people played a part in the process, but Bradshaw highlighted work done by Washington, D.C.-based NPA Director Charlotte King and offered special thanks to Rep. Darin LaHood, Sen. Dick Durbin and their staffs.
Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced the New Philadelphia National Historical Park Act and the Pullman National Historical Park Act in November 2021, with both measures included in the omnibus bill.
“Honoring the legacy of both Pullman as well as New Philadelphia and celebrating the history of Black Americans is critically important,” Duckworth said in a news release.
“The stories of New Philadelphia and Pullman should be preserved and shared with each generation to learn about Illinois and our nation’s history,” Durbin said in the release. “I’m pleased these two pieces of legislation that I introduced with Senator Duckworth will protect the history of these sites as the cultural assets they are.”
The Pullman National Historical Park Act codifies the Pullman National Monument, established in 2015 in Chicago by President Obama to honor the first American industrial town, as a NPS site and allows it to acquire land and enter into cooperative agreements to advance park management.
The Pullman site served as the catalyst for the first industry-wide strike in the U.S. and played an important role in African American and early civil rights history through the legacy of the Pullman Porters and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the first Black union.
