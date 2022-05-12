BARRY, Ill. — An effort to make New Philadelphia a national park has taken another step in the legislative process.
Senate Bill 3141, which would establish the National Philadelphia National Historical Park, was included with 19 other bills for testimony in a Wednesday legislative hearing by the National Parks Subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
“We got a hearing. We’ll see what the upshot of it is,” New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton said. “The New Philadelphia Association is hopeful that bills 820 in the House and 3141 in the Senate will be considered by the Congress.”
Michael Caldwell, associate director for park planning, facilities and lands with the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior, testified before the subcommittee chaired by Sen. Angus King.
Caldwell didn’t include the New Philadelphia bill in the list of those the department supported or opposed.
Instead, “the department notes a special resource study is in progress for New Philadelphia,” Caldwell said. “If the committee decides to act on the legislation, we would appreciate the opportunity to work with you on amendments.”
The study began in 2016, Corton said, and has made no recommendations beyond offering preliminary congratulations to the association for its continued work with New Philadelphia, the first town in the U.S. platted and legally registered by an African American, Free Frank McWorter.
The association, formed in 1996, works to preserve the site which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005, designated a National Historic landmark in 2009 and included in the Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program in 2013.
“Our stance is that New Philadelphia is important to the nation and should be preserved by the National Park Service,” Corton said.
With only 7% of NPS units recognizing African American contributions to the nation, “there needs to be more of these sites recognized,” she said. “Since New Philadelphia was an early site that was started by an African American and was a multi-racial town, it is a perfect example of African Americans and European Americans working together to move the country forward.”
Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sponsor the legislation, introduced in November, which is similar to H.R. 820 introduced by Rep. Darin LaHood.
New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw, Corton and NPA Washington D.C. Legislative Liaison Charlotte King submitted written testimony for the hearing, which noted the site meets department criteria of national significance, suitability, feasibility, cost and direct NPS management.
“New Philadelphia exemplifies ambition, dedication and love for family, values treasured by all Americans. By including New Philadelphia among the national treasures designated units of the National Park Service, the story of our country will be more complete and accurate and will recognize the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans to the development of our nation,” the testimony said.
“Now is the time to raise high our national collective spirit and stoke the flames of hope and unity by recognizing the national historical significance of New Philadelphia by including the site as a unit of the National Park Service.”
