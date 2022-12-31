New Year's Eve has been celebrated for centuries, tracing back to 2000 BC. An earlier calendar was lunar based and the celebration was held March 1. Julius Caesar changed to a solar calendar in 46 BC, which was changed again by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582. By the time Quincy was founded, the calendar was established, and Dec. 31 was the date for the festivities.

Some traditions for the evening and the next day include sharing certain foods, singing “Auld Lang Syne,” fireworks, and a midnight kiss with your loved one. Since 1907, the ball has dropped at midnight in New York’s Time Square.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history — both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.