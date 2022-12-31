New Year's Eve has been celebrated for centuries, tracing back to 2000 BC. An earlier calendar was lunar based and the celebration was held March 1. Julius Caesar changed to a solar calendar in 46 BC, which was changed again by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582. By the time Quincy was founded, the calendar was established, and Dec. 31 was the date for the festivities.
Some traditions for the evening and the next day include sharing certain foods, singing “Auld Lang Syne,” fireworks, and a midnight kiss with your loved one. Since 1907, the ball has dropped at midnight in New York’s Time Square.
Celebrations of all kinds were held in Quincy in multiple locations over the years. In 1902, the machinists were holding their seventh annual ball in Turner Hall according to the Dec. 29 Quincy Daily Herald. The Dec. 8 Daily Herald wrote about the “Eskimos” which the paper described as “a coterie of young men, all of who are ‘warm’ members.” They planned a New Year’s Eve ball at Baldwin Clubhouse. No comment on the origins of the club’s name was given.
Home parties occurred then and now. In Kinderhook, the Rev. Akers and his wife entertained about 40 friends in “innocent amusements” according to the Jan. 7 Daily Herald including a midnight visit by “a decrepit old man accompanied by a buxom young lady. The old man made a few remarks saying he represented 1902 and introduced the young lady as "nineteen hundred and naughty -three.” In the Jan. 8, Daily Herald a correspondent reported on a party held in Ellington Township at the home of H. D. Morton. They had music, singing, games, and refreshments. “Greetings were exchanged then all left wishing New Year’s came oftener.”
Card parties were always popular and often combined with dances. The Dec. 31, 1912 Daily Herald noted, ”Hibernian whist and watch party Sixth and Vermont, New Year’s Eve.” The North Side Boat Club, planned to have a masquerade ball at Turner Hall that year. The N. S. B. C., as they were called in the newspapers, had been holding masked balls since 1893, not always on New Year’s Eve. The Dec. 6, 1899 Quincy Daily Whig reported that 700 people were present at the ball in 1899 at Turner Hall.
In 1922, New Year’s Eve was on a Sunday. The Dec. 29 Daily Herald quoted police Chief Tom Ryan saying, “the fact that this … will occur Sunday night should naturally act as a deterrent to any wild scenes of revelry.”
Celebrations in 1932 were not much different, except liquor was still illegal as Prohibition continued. Prohibition was a 14-year period from 1920 to 1933. It was supposed to reduce crime and solve social problems. The reality was it made ordinary citizens law breakers, as people continued to drink.
The Quincy Herald Whig had a column called Church Activities where the New Year’s Eve services were listed. St. Peter Evangelical had a 7:30 service followed by a social and a candle lighting ceremony at 11:30. Madison Park Christian Church had a “watch party” sponsored by the Christian Endeavor Society as did Immanuel Baptist, sponsored by the Fellowship class. A special announcement in the same paper under the News in Brief column told readers that the Quincy banks would not have Evening hours as New Year’s Eve was on a Saturday.
A “Gala Midnight show” was planned at the Belasco Theater on Dec. 31, 1932. The Paramount picture was “Evenings for Sale,” starring Herbert Marshall, Sari Maritza, and Charles Ruggles. Starting at 11 p.m., the picture ran for 61 minutes and ended just in time to celebrate the new year.
With the headline “Country Club Is To be A Gay Scene New Year’s Eve,” The Dec. 29, 1932, Herald-Whig announced a full Evening of Events for country club members and their guests. The article stated, “The affair promises to be both gay and delightful, with the dinner to be served at 8 o’clock followed by dancing at 9 o’clock to the strains of a dance orchestra. A company of entertainers will give a program … and there are to be special features to greet the New Year at midnight. Confetti and favors of all sorts are to be distributed.” Not to be outdone, the Community Little Theater invited the public to a ball to be held at the Hotel Lincoln-Douglas. That group promised cards and dancing. Guests could dress formally or informally. According to the Dec. 30 Herald-Whig, the event was to be a fundraiser for the theater as the treasury was low. All theater members were encouraged to sell tickets.
The Herald-Whig had a Go Places and Going Places feature in 1942. Baldwin Park held a New Year’s Eve dance. Admission was 75 cents per person and featured Johnny Herold and his Orchestra. Dancing would begin at 10 and reservations were required. The Columbia Lounge and Bowling Lanes in the Knights of Columbus building also had a party, listing “fun for all” and “everybody welcome” in their notice in the newspaper.
The Casino presented the Larry Funk Orchestra which began their engagement on Dec. 22. Funk was reputed to have the largest musical repertoire of old and new tunes and featured Betty O’Connell singing and Snookum Russell which the holiday ad on Dec. 18 called “well known favorites.”
That year as always, the Quincy churches held services on New Year’s Eve. St. Francis had a dance and social in their auditorium sponsored by the church choir club, from 9-12. The notice suggested table reservations and also listed the eight masses to be held on New Year’s Day.
Nothing much has changed in the 80 years since 1942. New Year’s Eve Events and parties continue, in a variety of venues. Many of us still watch the ball drop in Times Square. Happy New Year from the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
