Nina Gomer Du Bois: Daughter, Wife, Mother

Discovering the story of a historical woman can be daunting. In newspapers, married women were known by their husband’s first and last name preceded by Mrs. The young Nina Gomer was only known through census records. From them, we know she was a daughter, a wife, and a mother but little more.
Nina Gomer was born in Quincy in 1870. Her father was Charles S. Gomer. He was born in New Jersey in 1828 to “free colored persons,” according to the census. His family moved to Michigan in his childhood. In the 1863 Civil War draft records for Kalamazoo, Mich., he is listed as colored and married. The one consistent detail in the historical records is his occupation as a cook.
Nina’s mother was Henrietta or Jeanette Pease. Discrepancies in spelling in the handwritten 19th century records were frequent. Her birthplace was Michigan, where she married Charles. By 1870, they had two children and had moved to Quincy, where Nina was born.
Nina’s mother died in 1877 in Quincy. By 1880, Charles, listed in the census as a widower, and Nina were living in Cedar Rapids Iowa, with no mention of the older boy and girl. In 1882 Charles remarried and had another child, Philip. Their lives in Cedar Rapids are not chronicled except through marriage licenses and census records. Charles remained a cook, mostly at hotels, and moved up until he was the head chef of the Clifton Hotel. He was also a Black Mason. Black Freemasonry dates back to the American Revolution. Charles died in 1902, and according to The Gazette, he was “the aged colored cook,” who had lived in Cedar Rapids for 35 years. His daughter Nina was not mentioned in the obituary, but his son Philip and another daughter were.
Nina Gomer left her home in Cedar Rapids to attend Wilberforce College in Ohio in the early 1890s. Wilberforce, founded in 1856, was named for the famous 18th century British abolitionist and politician William Wilberforce. It is the oldest historically Black college. It was closed during the Civil War but reopened in 1865 under the auspices of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
While a student at Wilberforce, Nina Gomer met W. E. B. Du Bois who was a guest lecturer from 1894 to 1896. He and Nina returned to Cedar Rapids to get married on May 12, 1896 in her father’s home.
William Edward Burghardt Du Bois was born in Great Barrington Massachusetts in 1868. He was raised by his mother. His father left the family when he was two. He had a mixed racial heritage and attended integrated schools. At the age of 17 he moved to Nashville, Tenn., to attend Fisk University. In Nashville he first became aware of racism and social inequities. He went to Harvard for a second bachelor’s degree in history and received a scholarship to attend the University of Berlin. Returning to the United States, Du Bois became the first African American to earn a PhD from Harvard University. His first teaching position was at Wilberforce in 1894, where he became interested in sociology. After their marriage, he and Nina moved to Philadelphia. He took a research position at the University of Pennsylvania. For his sociological studies, he went door to door in poor neighborhoods. They lived in the heart of the large Black neighborhood among the doctors, lawyers, clergy and entrepreneurs.
Nina Gomer Du Bois was now in the orbit of a prominent man who became more famous as the years went by. She was described as a civil rights activist, but in reality, she became a wife and mother who frequently was left at home while her husband traveled, taught, and wrote. She managed the house and family, rarely appearing in public. Before their first child, son Burghardt was born, she went to her husband’s family home in Great Barrington Massachusetts while he stayed in Philadelphia writing a book.
In 1897, the family of three moved to Atlanta, and stayed for ten years. There, Nina experienced racism for the first time. This period of their lives was particularly painful. In 1899, Burghardt got sick. The white doctors they consulted refused to treat Black children. After ten days their son died at eighteen months. Later, Nina again returned to Great Barrington for the birth of their daughter Yolanda.
Du Bois taught history, economics, and sociology at Atlanta University and continued to write about the Black experience in America. In 1903 he published “The Souls of Black Folks” which was a collection of essays, many based on his own experiences. He became as famous as Booker T. Washington at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. The two disagreed on civil rights with Washington advocating a more compromising approach to achieving equality. Du Bois was one of the founders of the N.A.A.C.P., The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
At times Nina accompanied her husband. A 1908 visit to Chicago to meet with Jane Addams at the famous Hull House Settlement House, currently managed by the National Park Service, resulted in an exchange of letters between Dr. Du Bois and Miss Addams in which she sent greetings to Mrs. Du Bois. The contemporaries of Nina Du Bois described her as an unassertive, “retiring, sweet…” woman who managed the household and accepted her life with an often-missing husband.
Through the early years of the 20th century the Quincy Herald-Whig included articles about Dr. Du Bois as an author and a speaker. His trip to Quincy in 1914 was covered in detail but with no mention of his wife who was born here.
Nina died in Baltimore but was buried next to her son, Burghardt in Great Barrington. In 1994, the local historical society erected a sign with a quote from Du Bois, “In 1950 the month of February had for me a special meaning. I was a widower. The wife of 53 years lay buried in the New England Hills beside her first-born boy.”
