BARRY, Ill. — New Philadelphia Association board members will meet again this week with National Park Service representatives as planning continues to transition the site to a national park.
“I’m pleased with where we’re at,” NPA President Phil Bradshaw said. “I’m hoping we’ll have it turned over to them within a year, maybe a little less.”
Legislation signed by President Joe Biden in December established the New Philadelphia National Historic Site, culminating years of work to recognize the site’s national significance.
Bradshaw said the title company reviewing the property should have a report to the Park Service this month, then the service will do an environmental assessment of New Philadelphia, founded in 1836 by Free Frank McWorter, the first African American to plat and legally register a town in the nation.
“Once those are completed, we’ll sign the deed over to them. They’ll take ownership,” he said. “Then they have three years to develop a plan.”
NPA and area residents will have an opportunity to participate in developing the plan for the national park.
“There will be a public meeting, I’m sure, at some point, for everybody to have input on how they develop it,” Bradshaw said.
Some want to see the process move faster.
“It’s always slower than you think it should be, and everybody has ideas on how it should be done,” Bradshaw said. “The National Park Service is very successful. They know what they’re doing.”
In the meantime, NPA is looking into transitioning to a “friends” group for the new park. The NPS staffer who works with Friends groups in the region from Memphis to the Canadian border, the Appalachians to the Rockies, will be part of Wednesday’s meeting with NPA.
“We’ve got a committee working now on how we might need to change our bylaws and structures to become a friends organization of the national parks to help raise money and help get local input,” Bradshaw said.
The association formed in 1996 with the goal of seeing the site become a national park. McWorter descendants joined in the effort to preserve and promote the site where African Americans lived and worked alongside European Americans during an era of extreme racial strife — an inspiration for present and future generations.
