New Philadelphia Park

A newly-installed sign for New Philadelphia hangs alongside recognition for the community established in 1836. Planning continues to transition the site to a national park. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

BARRY, Ill. — New Philadelphia Association board members will meet again this week with National Park Service representatives as planning continues to transition the site to a national park.

“I’m pleased with where we’re at,” NPA President Phil Bradshaw said. “I’m hoping we’ll have it turned over to them within a year, maybe a little less.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.