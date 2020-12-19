In 1912, Quincy residents were encouraged to shop at the A. Doerr department store at Sixth and Maine where, according to an ad, customers could “buy where holiday stocks are complete; holiday gift buying easiest; holiday goods handiest to see; where the Christmas spirit of good cheer and helpfulness abounds from basement to roof.”
In contrast to today, where holiday shopping hours are longer, Quincy merchants in 1912 agreed to limit evening hours to the last five nights before Christmas. This was a change from the usual evening hours. According to The Daily Herald, the merchants wanted “to encourage Christmas shopping by daylight, when customers may more easily distinguish colors and quality, and to allow clerks the entire night in which to rest for the rush and crush of the following day.” The article later states, “The merchants seem united in the belief that greater satisfaction and much better service will result and all of them favor adhering to the new plan at Christmas time every year.”
The danger of fire was ever-present. Although no longer on trees, candles were used in greenery displays and decorations in homes, churches and in stores. The illustration with this article shows a child holding a lit candle. Fireproof decorations were not widely used, and cotton was used to simulate snow. The 1912 Daily Herald reported that the Illinois Fire Marshal said, “Special watchmen … should be detailed to watch places where … displays are installed, not only to prevent spread of fire, but to avoid panics, which are almost sure to result from any fire starting where ... people are gathered together.”
An example of the dangers of candles was a children’s game called the Christmas Candle. The Daily Journal described it as a funny game. One child would hold a lit candle, the other blindfolded, twirled around and then expected to blow out the candle. “… His attempts will be very funny indeed as he puffs out his cheeks and blows —probably in the wrong direction — and they will cause much merriment among the other children.”
Today the candle game isn’t played, but according to an article in the Dec. 8, 2020, Herald-Whig, the Illinois State Fire Marshal said, “more than one-third of home fires are started by candles.”
In 1916, The Daily Herald printed warnings about the congestion of mail and the need to ship early. It suggested packages mailed early should have “Don’t open until Christmas” stickers. The Daily Whig explained the post office schedule that year as Christmas was on Monday. The law stated that carriers could not work on Sunday, but the clerks could sort the mail and have it ready for carriers to deliver on Christmas Day. Extra carriers would work, and each one would have horse and wagon both on Saturday and on Monday to deliver “the whole great mass of Christmas mail.”
A tradition still in use today is the Christmas list. An article in the Dec. 16, 1916, Daily Whig by Ruth Cameron said, “If we are going to have an exchange why not have it an intelligent and efficient one? And that is what the list tends to do.” Cameron said that without a list we would be like a fairy godmother granting wishes. She complained about those who won’t make a list or say they don’t want anything as they will be the most critical of their gifts after the holiday.
Holiday entertainments were held at local theaters. Cantatas with narration, songs and instruments were given at school programs and churches, just as they are now. Christmas hymns and selected music was listed in the paper for church services. Some churches preferred to have their special music at Sunday worship, while others had special music on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.
The Dec. 24, 1916, Daily Whig used the term “bundled,” which is seldom used today. “Bundled humanity has been descending on the Burlington and Wabash passenger stations all week.” The article talks about people carrying more bundles than usual on crowded sidewalks, seemingly happy with the notion that it is better to give than receive. The Daily Whig said, “We are sorry that Christmas and Bundle time ends so soon.”
Traditional Christmas caroling was done in 1920.That year it was the Young Women’s Christian Association and school children who caroled on Christmas Eve. If a home were lighted, the group would stop and sing one song. Different groups would wind their way through the downtown and residential districts. The Daily Herald suggested, “If you are in tune with the Christmas Spirit, and would hear one of the old songs before your home on Christmas eve, put a light in your window and the carolers will visit you.”
At Blessing Hospital, the nurses sang carols, and a special meal was prepared for the patients. At the jail, the prisoners had roast goose and were allowed to receive presents from friends and relatives.
“Christmas is above all a season of joy and song,” said The Daily Herald in 1920, but asks later in the same column, “Have you done anything to give a real Christmas for the sick and wounded soldiers in the hospitals throughout this state?”
The newspaper had established a Christmas fund and was receiving checks from individuals and organizations to provide Christmas cheer to the men and women who served in World War I and who were recuperating from wounds and illness in 72 Illinois hospitals. Also listed in the paper were the businesses who gave gifts and bonuses to employees.
Continuing the theme of giving, the newspaper mentioned that Associated Charities had gathered toys for nearly 300 children in Quincy and 200 baskets of food for families. The Salvation Army was making food baskets to be distributed on Christmas morning and was planning an entertainment for children on New Year’s Eve.
Communities today continue to spread Christmas cheer, and the Christmas spirit of giving lives on.
Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and current president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history — both topics frequently overlooked in history.
