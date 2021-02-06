Once Upon a Time in Quincy: Contagious diseases also raged in the past

Incurable contagious diseases in our area have been a problem for all of our history. In the late 1800s newspapers routinely tracked and reported cases and deaths. Cures were nonexistent, and medical care was sporadic, especially for smallpox, a highly feared and contagious disease. One outbreak involved a most unusual method of transmission in nearby Iowa.
Two people died in Keokuk in January 1882. The president of the health board replied to an inquiry from Hannibal, Mo., reassuring his counterpart that the smallpox outbreak seemed to be contained among the students at a medical college. There were nine cases reported, all contracted from a contaminated corpse dissected at the school. The medical school was closed, four students sent to the pest house, two died and the remaining three were treated in the city. A further two deaths were reported within the week, setting the mortality rate at nearly 50%.
In March 1882, four cases of smallpox were reported in Quincy. Doctors at this time could simply refuse to treat such a communicable disease. The names and localities of the afflicted were published in the paper as a warning to others living in the area. Those named in 1882 lived near Vine and Elm around Second and Third streets. Another outbreak appeared on North Fourth Street. Dr. Nickerson requested a council meeting when it became known that none of these people, including several children, had received any medical care after the initial diagnosis.
Three separate doctors had each diagnosed one of the patients and then refused to visit again. Dr. Nickerson, who himself refused to treat a smallpox victim, proposed that Dr. Hinton, who was new to Quincy, be asked to take over all of the cases. A message was dispatched to his home, but it was not delivered, as the doctor was away. The problem was tabled with no further action or remedy.
Later it was proposed that the old City Hospital just south of Woodland Cemetery be used as a pest house, which was the name given to a treatment location for contagious diseases. This suggestion was abandoned after arguments that area residents would protest, especially since the vicinity had undergone an increase in population since the time when City Hospital was used during the Civil War. People worried that any breeze blowing from the south would carry the plague into the city proper. The proposal finally was abandoned as the laws said a pest house must be outside of the city limits. Quincy had extended its boundaries to include the old City Hospital, making it ineligible.
Three years later in 1885, the city was still searching for a pest house and again concerned about where to confine contagious people when smallpox returned. The City Council had determined to condemn a property if only it could find a suitable one. The old City Hospital still belonged to the city but housed three indigent families.
That year a case of pox was diagnosed, but no treatment place was available. A Back woman living near Fifth and Oak agreed to care for the patient. The health board then determined that the city physician could not be required to treat the sick man because it would endanger his other patients. Dr. McDavitt assured the city the pox would not spread, but he could not say how many others had been exposed or who was treating the man. Contact tracing was a thing of the future.
The Quincy Daily Journal on June 9, 1885, criticized the city for not devoting time or money to the problem. “The board [of health] depends on the city physician, and the city physician falls back on the board and both of them depend more or less upon the sanitary officers who get about the salary of a small boy each for their services. It is little wonder that the health interests of Quincy are not taken care of. Quincy opens its arms to every disease that comes this way.”
By 1892 the problem was no better. A different daily newspaper complained that the city still had no hospital or place where people with a contagious disease could be housed and treated. The old Civil War-era brick building was still owned by the city, but not used. In 1893, smallpox was found in Chicago, Rockford and Burlington, Iowa. The Iowa case was a vagrant who had been riding the rails until he got too sick. It was not known where he came from.
Things in Quincy had degenerated into bickering between city departments. The sanitary commissioners wanted the city hospital back from the workhouse inspectors who used it to house a guard. In a contentious City Council meeting in January 1894, arguments were heard and a vote taken.
In reply to citizen protests, one councilman said, “… I don’t know why at the last minute people down there should kick. It must be a case of the last straw breaking the camel’s back. They have four slaughterhouses, a pork factory, Emery’s paper mill, a city dump, 47 acres of grave yard, a work house, the “stink” factory, and a mausoleum. All these and not a church or Sunday School.”
After two votes, the pest house was allowed to be located, at least for a time, in the old City Hospital.
In 1895, smallpox came to a Quincy boardinghouse on North Fourth Street, carried by a St. Louis musician. The pest house was not ready, so the boardinghouse proprietress was quarantined in place with her sick 8-year-old daughter. Provisions were delivered, and three police officers were stationed around the property to enforce the quarantine.
The Board of Health reported in November 1895 a monthly total of 197 cases of contagious diseases: 71 people died that month from typhoid, diphtheria measles, bronchitis and scarlet fever.
Quincy has lived through viruses and contagious diseases before. We prevailed and we will again.
Beth Lane is the author of “Lies Told Under Oath,” the story of the 1912 Pfanschmidt murders near Payson, Ill. She is the former executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
