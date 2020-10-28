This article was originally published in 2014 and has been revised and reissued as part four of the election series.
The 1960 presidential election was one of the closest contests in American history. The race pitted Vice President Richard M. Nixon against Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy. The two men waged a fierce campaign, battling for every vote.
The election is famous for a number of firsts. It featured the first televised presidential debates. Nixon became the first candidate to campaign in all 50 states. It also was the first time a Roman Catholic was elected president.
Kennedy narrowly defeated Nixon. Out of 75 million votes cast, Kennedy’s margin was just 119,000, a percentage of just .16%. The Electoral College vote was not as close, with Kennedy taking 303 votes and Nixon winning 219. But a shift in just a few thousand votes in Texas, Missouri and Illinois could have thrown the election to Nixon. More than 4.7 million voters went to the polls that day in Illinois, and Kennedy received a bare majority of votes — 9,000 — giving Kennedy the state’s 27 electoral votes.
While most election observers believed that Illinois would be decided by the results in Chicago and its suburbs, the downstate vote was just as critical, which is why both campaigns placed such an emphasis on the region. In a time when Illinois was one of the key swing states in the nation, neither campaign could afford to ignore the state. So each candidate pulled out all the stops. Although Kennedy did not stop in Quincy in 1960, he visited a year earlier, where he spoke at Quincy College. In 1960, Kennedy dispatched his running mate, Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, to Quincy in September, while Nixon visited a month later.
Anticipating the visit, the Sept. 14, 1960, The Quincy Herald-Whig said, “If he speaks in Quincy, he will be the first national candidate to visit this area in the current campaign.”
Johnson arrived on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Accompanied by his wife, Lady Bird, Johnson landed at Baldwin Field early in the afternoon. He was greeted by a crowd of about 300. According to the Sept. 27 Quincy Herald-Whig, Johnson spoke from the steps of his chartered American Airlines turbojet. He gave what the newspaper described as a “fiery 10-minute talk” before proceeding to Washington Park, where he spoke for nearly 30 minutes. The crowd at the park, estimated at 2,000, was enthusiastic as it listened to Johnson, whom the newspaper said shouted, “This is the week — and this is the place --- the 1960 Democratic campaign goes into high gear.”
Later in the speech he prescribed “a good dose of mouthwash” for “the Republican campaigners [who] have been through the country peddling eyewash about themselves — and hogwash about the Democrats.”
Not to be outdone, Richard Nixon landed at Baldwin Field on Friday, Oct. 28. Nixon was accompanied by his wife, Pat. There was something of a surprise to greet Nixon — the Christian Brothers Marching Band. Traditionally, most Catholics in Quincy, and indeed the country, were Democrats. Further, in 1960, Catholics had one of their own running for president, but as a sign of respect for the vice president, the band played for him. Unlike Johnson, Nixon made only one stop in Quincy. He almost certainly lacked the time to tour the city, given that he would make 10 campaign speeches that day. In a testament to the importance of the downstate Illinois vote, Nixon also visited Carbondale, Centralia, Danville, Mattoon and Tolono.
Quincy was the third-to-last rally that day. (Nixon also crossed over into Davenport, Iowa, for a brief event.) The crowd at Baldwin was far larger — about 7,000 turned out for his campaign stop. Nixon began by thanking Gov. William Stratton and urging his reelection. Nixon also took the time to note the district’s former House member, Sid Simpson, a man Nixon called one of his “closest friends and advisers.” Simpson served the district from 1943 until his death, when he was succeeded by his wife, Edna, who was in the crowd.
Nixon, who was suffering from a cold, managed to deliver a fairly long speech. According to the Oct. 29, Quincy Herald-Whig, he told the crowd, “I can assure you that the major responsibility of the next president is never to forget the problems of the average family.” Most of his talk was reserved for criticizing his rivals’ economic program, which Nixon claimed would lead to inflation and higher taxes.
A visit by the vice president was an event in itself, but that was just one of many important occasions taking place in the Gem City that day. The Herald-Whig ran an editorial that opened with this: “Those cynical and myopic souls who sometimes yawn that ‘nothing ever happens in Quincy,’ would have to admit that things did happen Friday.”
In addition to Nixon’s visit, the activities included a tour of Gardner Denver by New York brokers, who were there “to learn first-hand about company products and prospects. Later that night, the Harlem Globetrotters played at the Quincy College gymnasium. And “at the old Wood mansion a preview of the remodeled and redecorated home of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County was being held for invited guests.”
All in all, Friday, Oct. 28, was one of the more memorable days in Quincy’s history.
Election Day fell on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The results in Quincy were not much of a surprise. A heavily Catholic and Democratic city gave its votes to Kennedy, while Nixon swept traditionally Republican Adams County. Nixon also won the downstate Illinois vote by a significant margin, but not enough to offset the Kennedy vote in Cook County.
Today Illinois is not a swing state. Yet there was a time when Illinois was a state whose vote could not be predetermined and Quincy represented an important part of the state’s outcome.
Justin Coffey is an associate professor of History at Quincy University with a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois. He is a former president of the Historical Society and is chief political analyst for WGEM.
