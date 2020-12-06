This is the tenth year that volunteer authors for the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County have written history columns for The Herald-Whig. And if there is one thing that those more than 500 columns have demonstrated, it is that Quincy and Adams County have been connected to some of the nation’s most important historical events. This is the first of two cases.
Fifty-nine years ago, Dr. Alcee Joseph Jumonville III and wife Betty brought their young family to Quincy from Louisiana after he had earned a doctorate degree in medicine from Louisiana State University.
Jumonville specialized in internal medicine and practiced for 42 years as a physician at Quincy Clinic. In 1994 he founded the Community Outreach Clinic at Blessing Hospital. He and Betty also were active in American Red Cross disaster services. Jumonville’s last disaster relief service assignment was in January 2002, when he assisted in providing health services after 9/11 in New York City. Jumonville died Oct. 24, 2002, and is buried in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy.
The Jumonvilles had five children: Alcee Joseph IV, Louis Joseph, James Earl, Lucie Marie and Andrew Crouchet, who is a highly regarded artist. He created the bronze statue, “Convergence of Purpose,” which depicts Abraham Lincoln with McLean County friends Jesse Fell, once a fruit farmer near Payson, and Judge David Davis.
The Jumonvilles’ legacy in history predates the American Revolution. In fact, the death of a direct ancestor of the Jumonvilles was its proximate cause. Here is the story:
On July 1, 1752, the French Marquis Duquesne arrived in Quebec as the governor general of New France, French-claimed territory that included today’s Ohio, western Pennsylvania, northwestern West Virginia and southeastern Indiana. The British, too, claimed much of the same region, also known as the Ohio Valley. Duquesne moved quickly to establish the French claim, ordering the construction of four forts in the Upper Ohio Valley, today’s Pennsylvania. The insurgency was not only a diplomatic insult to the British, it was a personal problem for the Virginia colony’s Lt. Gov. Robert Dinwiddie and for 21-year-old British Major George Washington. Along with Washington’s older brother Lawrence, they had invested in the Ohio Co., to which the British King had granted territory there.
In the summer of 1753, Dinwiddie ordered Washington to assemble a company of militiamen and proceed to the Upper Ohio Valley to evict the French. Washington recruited 159 Virginia militiamen, most of them farmers untrained in military arts and sciences, to carry out Dinwiddie’s order. If the French refused, the British volunteers were to force their evacuation. Dinwiddie’s order gave Washington the authority to kill any French inhabitant who refused to leave.
Along the way, Washington picked up a band of Ohio Indians led by Iroquois chief Tanaghrisson. The British doubted his tribal authority and thus called him “Half King.” On May 27, 1754, Indian scouts reported that a French force of 50 men was hunting the British volunteers. Washington dispatched half his troops to seek out the French contingent. On the next morning, leaving other troops at an encampment, Washington and 40 volunteers spread out in a U formation above a hollow where the Indians had discovered the French. Half King’s warriors were positioned at the opening of the hollow.
After a few days of rain, drizzle greeted the French soldiers as they emerged from bark-covered wigwams. In his diary, Washington reported that the French discovered his force and fired first, “whereupon I ordered my company to fire.” The fight lasted 15 minutes. Washington reported one of his men killed and three wounded. On the French side, 10 had been killed and three wounded.
Among the French wounded was the 35-year-old French commander, Ensign Joseph Coulon de Villiers de Jumonville, who had been hit by a Virginian’s musket ball. This direct ancestor of the Quincy Jumonville family was from a large military family that descended from French nobility. Ensign Jumonville was no stranger to battlefields. At the age of 15, he had served under his father’s command at Baie des Puants (Green Bay), and he had clashed with the British almost constantly ever since. Now, his fight was with the British Virginia colony’s officer, George Washington.
Through an interpreter, the wounded Jumonville tried to explain that he and his troops had been sent by the commander of Fort Duquesne to request the peaceful withdrawal of the British from the lands of the King of France. The interpreter did not complete Jumonville’s remarks. The Half King rushed from the hollow’s opening and interceded.
“Thou are not yet dead, my father,” the Indian said. He brought down his tomahawk again and again on Jumonville’s head. The assault split the French officer’s skull. Half King reached into the splayed skull and pulled out the gray mass of Jumonville’s brain and squeezed it between his fingers as if squeezing out the essence of the French ensign itself. The Half King’s warriors then fell to scalping the other dead and wounded French marines.
Washington was credited—and blamed—for what followed. Horace Walpole, an 18th century British commentator, wrote “The volley fired by a young Virginian in the backwoods of America set the world on fire.”
The murder of Ensign Jumonville ignited the French and Indian War, a conflict that lasted seven years. The cost of aid to its American colony during this war emptied the pockets of the British crown, which was also occupied by its broader fight with France in Europe. This financial condition greatly weakened Britain, which now required its American colonists to help by paying more taxes.
The young ancestor of the Quincy Jumonville family had not started just one war. The war’s effects would cause the British American colony’s revolt.
The next article in this series will be about a Quincy family ancestor who helped start the American Revolution.
