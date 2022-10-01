The letter came on the day the Lincoln-Douglas Semi-Centennial Society announced it had completed arrangements for Quincy’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Oct. 13, 1858, Lincoln-Douglas Debate. From Chicago, the letter was dated Oct. 8, 1908, and addressed to C. F. Perry, the society’s secretary. The letter-writer, Stephen A. Douglas Jr. of Chicago, wanted to dispel rumors that he would not be in Quincy to speak at the celebration. He confirmed that he would be present to speak about his father, U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, one of the two debaters on that date 50 years earlier.

“My Dear Mr. Perry,” wrote the senator’s namesake, “I do not know whence and why have come the disquieting rumors as to my presence at Quincy on October 13, next, but they have arrived here from some source … You gentlemen of Quincy have been so courteous and kind that I would keep that appointment if I never lived to go to another. While I had a vicious attack of acute indigestion last week, I can see no reason why I should not be at Quincy Oct. 13.”

Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

