The letter came on the day the Lincoln-Douglas Semi-Centennial Society announced it had completed arrangements for Quincy’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Oct. 13, 1858, Lincoln-Douglas Debate. From Chicago, the letter was dated Oct. 8, 1908, and addressed to C. F. Perry, the society’s secretary. The letter-writer, Stephen A. Douglas Jr. of Chicago, wanted to dispel rumors that he would not be in Quincy to speak at the celebration. He confirmed that he would be present to speak about his father, U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, one of the two debaters on that date 50 years earlier.
“My Dear Mr. Perry,” wrote the senator’s namesake, “I do not know whence and why have come the disquieting rumors as to my presence at Quincy on October 13, next, but they have arrived here from some source … You gentlemen of Quincy have been so courteous and kind that I would keep that appointment if I never lived to go to another. While I had a vicious attack of acute indigestion last week, I can see no reason why I should not be at Quincy Oct. 13.”
“I will be thar, ‘ceptin’ as how I is dead,” Douglas wrote. It was an extraordinary presentiment. That afternoon, the 58-year-old Douglas died of a heart attack.
The Daily Whig characterized the Douglas letter as prophetic and pathetic. Although Douglas was keenly interested in each of the debate celebrations and had participated in the first four, the newspaper learned that Douglas had sought help with the expense of his trip to Galesburg, where on Oct. 7 he was to deliver a speech for that city’s celebration of the fifth of Lincoln and Douglas’s seven debates. Quincy’s followed six days later.
Douglas had told a Chicago official that his “reduced circumstances” made the trip to Galesburg impossible, the newspaper reported. The Quincy Daily Herald reported having seen a copy of Douglas’s request for help with transportation costs. When Quincy planners learned of Douglas’s circumstances, they sent him “a check sufficient to cover the travelling expenses of Mr. Douglas and his wife.” His last letter, in which Douglas noted the Quincyans’ courtesy and kindness, expressed his appreciation.
The Whig gleaned from a Chicago newspaper that Douglas had taken two or three brief strolls during the day. After a walk in his yard after dinner, he returned to his house, collapsed into a chair, and told his wife he was in pain. Noticing how heavily he gasped for breath, she summoned a doctor, who found Douglas dead.
Like his older brother Robert, Stephen Arnold Douglas Jr. was born in the plantation home of his maternal grandmother, Mary Martin, in Rockingham County, N.C., on Nov. 3, 1850. He was educated at Georgetown University and studied law under the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Douglas was North Carolina’s adjutant general until 1879, when he moved to Chicago to practice law and in 1891 became the city’s prosecuting attorney. He married Agnes MacDowell in 1902.
On Oct. 9, 1908, W. H. Collins, president of Quincy’s Semi-Centennial Society, sent “the great regret and profound sympathy of our society” to Mrs. Douglas. He asked that she send her husband’s speech to the society to have it read during the observance.
In his Oct. 8 letter, Douglas had let the society know he planned to speak on his father’s principle of “popular sovereignty,” which provided that voters of a state could decide on their own domestic institutions, including whether their state would be a free or slave state. Under the U.S. Constitution’s equal footing doctrine, any state had a right to any domestic institution of the 13 original states. All of them had slavery. After Illinois’ admission as a free state in 1818, the state General Assembly in 1824 attempted to use the equal footing provision to make Illinois a slave state. Illinois voters in a referendum rejected the idea.
Earlier in the day he died, Douglas also wrote to the editor of the Quincy Daily Journal, who had asked each participant in the festivities for a picture. Douglas promised to send one and added that his Quincy speech was nearly finished. He said he had only to add a consideration of the application of popular sovereignty to a current policy issue in Illinois, “whether it wishes to be a sovereign whiskey, or a sovereign water state.”
“With that exception, I am ready and will furnish you a copy with the understanding, of course, as between man and man, that it shall not appear in print until after I have spoken my piece.” The man died before he spoke his piece, the Journal’s editor wrote, “but his words will live and be delivered to the assembled hosts in Quincy next Tuesday.”
Society member Jackson R. Pearce read Douglas’s speech of many personal recollections including these extracts:
“ … I knew both of the men, whom you honor today. I knew the one as a boy may know his father, his friend, his playmate, and his chum, who he loved and respected, but had never learned to fear.
“The other, as a boy may know a president, who was never too busy to greet him kindly whenever he saw him, to muss his hair, to pull his ears and to say gentle, kindly, nay, tender words of the father who had but lately been taken from him by the hand of death.”
“These two men differed in very many things, in fact, they differed in most things, but in one thing they were absolutely alike. They both loved their country. The one (Lincoln) was (in 1860) crowned with victory. The other (Douglas) went down in defeat but spent no time in sullen sorrow . . . . He stopped not to cavil, he stopped not to lament, he simply said, “Now, a man must be either a patriot or a traitor.”
Pearce added, “Mr. Douglas proceeded to show that at the time of the debates no considerable body of men proposed to abolish slavery, not even Lincoln. It was a question of whether slavery should be admitted into the new states yet to come in, when the constitution of the union permitted it.”
Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
