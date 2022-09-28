QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will use National Coffee Day on Thursday to showcase its latest Visitors Center amenity.
A grand opening and open house for the center’s new lounge and coffee bar will take place 7 to 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m.
Community members are welcome to stop by to enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries – and to use the space moving forward.
“It’s really for the community, a space where people can come, do family research, have a meeting for groups that don’t have a place to meet,” HSQAC Executive Director Rob Mellon said. “The goal is to get people in here. We want the organization to be as vibrant as we possibly can make it.”
Financial support from an anonymous donor made possible the renovation of the area which also features a lending library and a patio area accessible from the lounge.
“It’s taken us almost a year to get this completed,” Mellon said.
The lounge, designed in a style similar to the adjacent Governor John Wood Mansion, features hand-laid oak reclaimed barn wood on the floor, a marble tile fireplace hearth, a vintage welcome counter and fireplace mantel and black granite countertops.
A mural spanning the south wall of the room depicts Wood in battle, and custom walnut bookcases house a lending library.
