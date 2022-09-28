HSQAC lending library

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County plans a grand opening and open house Thursday morning for a new lounge and coffee bar at its visitors center. The lounge features a lending library.

QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will use National Coffee Day on Thursday to showcase its latest Visitors Center amenity.

A grand opening and open house for the center’s new lounge and coffee bar will take place 7 to 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m.

