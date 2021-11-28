Out on the town: November 1921

Greg Kreinberg, a native Quincyan, is an educator and freelance writer now living in Chicago. He is a regular contributor to local Facebook groups You Grew Up in Quincy If and St. Francis Solanus School Alumni. Greg is a graduate of Quincy College.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.