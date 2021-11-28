Out on the town: November 1921

Shoppers walking east on the south side of Maine Street 100 years ago would have enjoyed temperatures in the 50s in early November. Mothers stopped at Quincy Photo Supply at 412 Maine to pick up their baby pictures for submission to The Whig Journal, which published baby photos every Sunday. As they enter State Bank at 424 Maine, shoppers might have expressed relief that the newspapers had not reported any more smallpox cases since the Nov. 1 story about three children in one family contracted it. Dr. John Pollard of the Public Health Board had the children and mother moved to the “isolation hospital” in Gardner Park and ordered the vaccination of all students at Franklin School, where the children attended. The School Board in turn required Franklin students to either show proof of vaccination, get vaccinated or stay home. Doctors’ offices were busy giving vaccinations. The Nov. 11, 1921, Quincy Daily Herald praised Pollard’s “prompt and intelligent action” and reported that of 420 pupils, “only five or six … families have refused to have their children vaccinated.”
Continuing down the street, the shoppers could stop in the Comstock Castle Stove Co. at 432 Maine on the corner to look at the latest stoves. Outside, as they wait for the streetcar to pass, they might share opinions about the five-globe cluster lamps lighting the city’s business areas. Mayor Phil O’Brien favored replacing them with one-bulb lamps as a cost-cutting measure. Many businessmen preferred the look and brighter light of the five-globes. According to the Nov. 11 Quincy Daily Herald, the Retail Merchants Association adopted a resolution objecting to the change, stating it “would put Quincy in a small-town class.”
Halbach-Schroeder, one of Quincy’s biggest department stores at 500 Maine, was next for the shoppers. They had a long list and at least an hour to shop. For a total of $14.52 they could have: two boys’ sweater coats, three men’s sweaters, two cast iron skillets, two 6-quart aluminum preserve kettles, two yards of outing flannel for nightgowns, four yards of muslin for dress patterns and for filtering homemade apple juice, two hemstitched huck scarves, six handkerchiefs, four dozen dress fasteners, some Colonial glassware, a celery tray, spoon tray, creamer, five compotes, two fruit bowls, a 13-piece embroidered luncheon set, four bath towels, 10 Joy laundry soap bars, and 12 bars of Palmolive soap. No sales tax as only West Virginia had sales tax. There was however a war tax on certain events to help pay the cost of the Great War.
Paying a delivery charge and leaving, the next stop was two stores east at Monanteras’ Candy shop for some of the new Baby Ruth candy bars. Anyone on 5th and Maine at 11:30 am Nov. 4 would have seen a parade from Fifth to Eighth Street and then on to Hampshire. The high school band led the way, followed by members of the Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs carrying banners promoting their “R-L-K Frolics” vaudeville show that Friday night and Saturday at the Empire Theater on Eighth Street. Proceeds from the shows would help fund a proposed free children’s dental clinic.
Lady shoppers would have stopped at Crooks Brothers Millinery at 514 Maine to admire the trimmed hats on display surrounding the “Saturday Sale” sign in the west window. Also in stock were misses’ and children’s beaver hats, touted by Crooks as “the Millinery sensation of the season!” Heading toward Crum’s boot shop at 524 Maine, they see “CLOSED ARMISTICE DAY” signs in store windows. On Nov. 5, President Harding declared Nov. 11 a national holiday. He would attend a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery at the new Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Downtown Quincy would be deserted that Friday, schools closed and special morning church services around the city. At 10:45 a.m., all churches rang bells for 15 minutes, stopping at “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day” as the Arlington ceremony commenced.
In the Miller & Arthur Drug Store, 520 Maine, shoppers could read about the many entertainment options on Armistice Day. There would be some outdoor activities despite temperatures in the low 30s. An afternoon football game had been scheduled between a Pittsfield team and the Quincy All-Stars at Athletic Park. However, Quincy players voted to cancel the contest because of Pittsfield’s left end, Buss Davis. He was Black. Phone calls between the two coaches resulted in a compromise: Davis would not play unless a teammate was injured. Bad news on that Armistice Day for Davis, who had served in the war. Quincy won, and Davis did play “a clean game…taking his spills as part of the game.” Also outdoors was the American Legion’s rodeo at League Park: “Admission 55 cents, war tax included.” The bulldogging, shooting, roping, and riding would continue through Sunday. The Legion was also sponsoring an 8 p.m. dance at the Highland Park pavilion with a cabaret in the basement. This event was war taxed. “Owners of dance halls,” a Quincy Daily Herald article stated that day, “[are] required by law to [print] separate tickets for men, women, and couples and to keep a permanent record of such admission for inspection by the revenue office.” Another federal law affected the dance — the Volstead Act. Prohibition was in its second year. If all drinks were legal that night, then the revelers may have had Noxall Dealcoholized Beer, Ruff’s Pure Malt Extract or some other “near beer.”
Even shoppers inside Kresge’s at 526 Maine and Meyer-Wilms Dry Goods and Notions at 532 Maine would have stepped outside to see Santa Claus coming to Halbach-Schroeder. The store’s notice said he would “float” in on a “big snowy iceberg.” Much of the town got to see him as he traveled from 36th and State to 24th and Maine, from there straight through downtown to Fourth Street, waving at the crowds of parents and cheering youngsters gathered outside the store, across the street, and in Washington Park. He brought a gift for every child. It was quite a time in Quincy.
