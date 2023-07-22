Paul Warfield Tibbets: Roots in Quincy and a life in the clouds

Rob Mellon is currently the Executive Director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and an U.S. Army Reserve Officer serving as an instructor with the University of Missouri ROTC program. He has served 27 years in the United States Army. He is on the Board of Directors of the Ulysses S. Grant Tail Association.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org