Paul Warfield Tibbets: Roots in Quincy and a life in the clouds

General Spaatz decorated Tibbets with newsmen watching.

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

Through the years, many influential people have hailed from the Gem City, but maybe the Quincyan that had the greatest impact on world events was Paul Warfield Tibbets Jr. He commanded the crew of the Enola Gay, the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Tibbets’ mission of dropping the world’s first atomic bomb was a major factor in ending World War II. The plane used in the bombing was named after Tibbets’ mother, Enola Gay Haggard, and although his mother was from Iowa, the Tibbets and Warfield families on his father’s side both have long and historic ties to Quincy.

Tibbets’ great grandfather Joshua Tibbets was born in Maine, traveled west, first settling in Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving to Quincy in 1831. Joshua was a cabinet maker. After years of hard work, Tibbets was able to gain both financial stability and the civic distinction of being one of the early citizens of the city. Joshua Tibbets married Lucina Ames, and the couple had a large family. Their oldest son Lemuel Tibbets became a physician, and their youngest son Charles Joshua Tibbets became a dentist. The dentist was Paul Tibbets Jr.’s paternal grandfather.

Rob Mellon is currently the Executive Director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and an U.S. Army Reserve Officer serving as an instructor with the University of Missouri ROTC program. He has served 27 years in the United States Army. He is on the Board of Directors of the Ulysses S. Grant Tail Association.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org

