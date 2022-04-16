DALLAS CITY, Ill. — Joyce Martin never met George Price.
But she heard stories from her mom and aunts about her uncle who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and whose remains were not identified.
Martin will officiate at a funeral service next month in Dallas City as the Navy Fireman 1st Class, who was accounted for in August, is laid to rest.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Banks and Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Harris Cemetery near Dallas City.
Martin’s mother and aunts “always felt like there was never closure. They always talked about how hard it was on their mom and dad losing George,” Martin said.
“It’s just been a blessing just to feel like I’ve been a part of his closure,” she said. “It’s not often we get to close a chapter on a life that’s been lost well before we’ve ever known them.”
The service will bring together Price’s seven remaining nieces and nephews, including Martin who lives in Burlington, Iowa, and other family members who, in some cases, lost touch over the years.
“I know that this is a door that’s been opened by something greater than us,” Martin said. “Our mothers would be very upset if they knew we had not kept in contact. This is a second chance for us cousins.”
Martin hopes to involve the next generation in some way in the funeral service.
“We want to keep this memory going on down through the generations,” she said. “It’s not something we want to be buried along with Uncle George.”
The 23-year-old Price was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized, resulting in the death of 429 crewmen, including Price, who was born in Meredosia and grew up in Dallas City.
“They lived in a small house on the river side of the tracks between Dallas and Pontoosuc,” said Price’s great-niece Brenda Dusek, who lives near Detroit, Mich. “They had 13 kids — most of the time it was 12 because one passed early — and three bedrooms. Six boys in one bedroom, six girls in the other and two beds in each.”
Price was the youngest boy in the family, and Dusek’s grandmother, Nellie Price Ballenger, was the oldest girl.
“This is just amazing that this has come about and we are able to bring him home and place him in his family cemetery” between two of his sisters, Martin said.
Planning for the funeral service began last fall after the family was notified that Price had been accounted for in August by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Work to account for Price and others lost from the USS Oklahoma dates to World War II.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the crew, but could not identify many of them, and subsequently interred them in the Halawa and Nu-uanu Cemeteries.
Members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains in September 1947 and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks, where staff confirmed the identification of 35 men from the Oklahoma.
The unidentified remains were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, and in October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified, including Price, as non-recoverable.
DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl between June and November 2015 for analysis. Using dental and anthropological analysis, along with DNA, Price’s remains were identified.
“Just finding some of his remains was a gift from God for us,” said Martin, who supplied DNA two or three times over the years to help with the identification process.
“It’s just so special to bring him home,” Dusek said. “We have been to the Punchbowl, the cemetery in Hawaii where George’s name is carved in granite with all the people who lost their lives. My husband said now they’ll be putting a (rosette) next to his name with his remains identified.”
Dusek worked with Danyelle Harrison Henning at Harrison Monuments on a headstone for Price.
The federal government provides an engraved flat marker for veterans, which will be installed as an upright marker in the cemetery on a granite base with flower vases incorporated into the design.
Henning said the monument serves an important purpose as a reminder.
“One is, obviously, to honor and recognize veterans just because of what they have done for our country and the way we’re able to live our life today,” she said. “Another is to provide education to younger generations. If we don’t recognize and show appreciation and remember what our veterans have done, our future generations will take for granted the wonderful country we live in. It didn’t happen by accident. People had to work to get the U.S.A. to where it is today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.