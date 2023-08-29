QUINCY — A World War II soldier from Illinois lies buried in Belgium, never forgotten by his family back home or a pair of Belgian brothers.
The brothers never met the late Harold Leon Fitzsimmons, but they’ve been pen pals with his sister Doris Ohnemus since the 1940s.
Fitzsimmons entered the Army in 1942, surviving in battles and hunkering down in cold foxholes and bombed-out basements in Germany before losing his life in a Jeep accident on Christmas Day 1944 in Belgium.
Ohnemus wanted to learn more about where her brother served and died, so when her high school English teacher asked if students would like a pen pal overseas, “I said yes I would. She happened to have the address and name of this young man that lived in Belgium. I said I would like his name,” she said.
She wrote a letter, and in a December 1948 reply, 19-year-old Andre Sciot described his family, Christmas and New Year traditions in Belgium and asked if she would “correct the mistakes” in his letter and send it back.
Taking up his English teacher’s offer of a pen pal provided a way “to improve my knowledge of English and to know the way of life in your country. I want to have a general idea of the U.S.A.,” he wrote.
“Ever since we’ve been corresponding,” said Ohnemus, who also shared the story of her late brother in the early letters.
Ohnemus, the youngest in her family, had three brothers and two sisters. Only she and Harold were still living at home when he went to war, and she was close to the brother she describes as a “handsome young man” with dark hair and dark brown eyes who enjoyed getting letters from home.
By September 1952, letters came from Henri Sciot, Andre’s younger brother.
Busy with work, “my brother Andre had no time to write you a letter … so I decided to do it myself,” he wrote. “You certainly thought we had forgotten you, but it is not so.”
The brothers also hadn’t forgotten Fitzsimmons, who was buried in the American Cemetery in Fosse before being transferred to the Henri-Chapelle Cemetery in eastern Belgium.
After an unsuccessful attempt by the brothers to find his grave in Fosse, Henri and friends during a school holiday biked hundreds of kilometers to Henri-Chapelle, found his grave and took photos to send to Ohnemus.
“They adopted my brother’s grave,” Ohnemus said. “On special holidays and different times of the year, they always take a bouquet of flowers to put on my brother’s grave. He and his family are such wonderful people.”
Letter by letter, they forged a friendship that’s continued through the decades for the 92-year-old Ohnemus, a resident of Sunset Assisted Living, and the 90-year-old Sciot, who still shares news of his 94-year-old brother.
“God’s just been good to us,” said Ohnemus, who grew up near Jacksonville, farmed in Franklin with her first husband, the late David Wilson, and moved to Quincy with her second husband, the late Gerald ”Jerry” Ohnemus.
Letters that initially touched on school, work and their respective countries shifted over the years to share stories of her two daughters, his two daughters and son and their families.
“He writes such interesting letters,” Ohnemus said.
The pair still exchange occasional letters and Christmas greetings.
“At Christmas time everybody remembers his friends, especially those who are far away and for us those we never saw but who just for that reason are so much nearer to our heart, and then we think with some emotion of the way how we became penfriends and developed this friendship in family relationship,” Henri wrote in December 1973.
“Then too, we remember your brother, who in a sad December month, gave his life for my country and to who we feel so deeply indebted. From beyond his grave and with God’s help, he certainly did a lot to make our families come in touch with one another. At this time of the year, we won’t forget him in our prayers and when we pass by Henri-Chapelle (which is not very near!) we never forget to pay a visit to his grave.”
Ohnemus’ family — her daughters, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren — enjoy the pen pal relationship.
“They get as excited as I do when I get letters and talk to them,” she said. “I’m hoping and praying that Gerty, Henri’s oldest daughter, will continue to write to my girls and they can keep letters going for years to come. I would be very happy if they could do that.”
The pen pals traded many photographs and gifts over the years, talked on the phone and Facetimed last Thanksgiving with help from one of Ohnemus’ granddaughters. Ohnemus met Gerty and her husband when they visited the U.S. back in 1978, but she and Sciot have never met despite Ohnemus having a chance to travel to Belgium with a granddaughter.
“I don’t like to fly, and I don’t like the ocean,” she said.
Ohnemus and Sciot write letters by hand to each other, with each one taking about 17 days to make the trip between Quincy and Genappe, Belgium. Sicot only recently began typing his letters as a concession to his macular degeneration.
“I wrote back and said I am so anxious to get your letters, I don’t care how you write them. Do whatever’s easiest for you,” Ohnemus said. “The letters are just wonderful. I like to go back and keep re-reading them.”
