Camp Point native Chester David Thomas not only played Major League Baseball for 10 years, but he was also on the winning team in four World Series. His big league career began in 1912 with Boston Red Sox where he played through 1917. The 1918-21 seasons were spent with the Cleveland Indians. During his time with the Red Sox, the team won three World Championships, 1912, 1915, and 1916. While he was with the Indians, the 1920 club took the World Series from the Brooklyn Robins.
Around 1842, Chester’s grandfather, David Thomas, emigrated from Ohio and settled in Adams County’s Camp Point Township. David’s middle son, Lafayette, was Chester’s father. Lafayette married Emma Seals in Quincy on July 1, 1875. They would have two sons. Chester David born Jan. 24, 1888, at Camp Point was the youngest.
Sometime after Chester’s birth the family left Camp Point, moving to Shelbina, Mo. The Quincy Daily Journal wrote that “on the fenceless lots” of Shelbina, Chester “learned how to play the national game and before he was 20 years old, he was playing professional baseball.” The Quincy Whig reported: “Chester Thomas, catcher of the Red Sox, is a Shelbina boy. The people are proud of him. He tried twice to get on a local ball team but failed on each occasion.”
It appears that in his late teens, Chester’s family moved to Barber County in south central Kansas. Here he finally made the local squad. However, Chester saw more opportunity on the West Coast, and in 1908 he joined San Jose of the California State League. The next three years he played in the Class A Pacific Coast League which was one step from the Major Leagues. In 1909 and 1910, he was with Oakland club, ending up with the Sacramento team in 1911.
From the back of Chester’s 1911 OBAK baseball card: “THOMAS, is the best hitting catcher in the Coast League. He has been in the game but a few years and is showing remarkable form. He has developed into a first-class receiver, has a fine arm and gets the ball away fast.” While in the Pacific Coast League, Thomas developed a reputation “as a smart backstop who could pull many a pitcher out of a tough spot.”
The accolades were backed up with numbers, and the Boston Red Sox invited Thomas for a further look when during spring training in 1912. Thomas both “demonstrated his skill at pegging out runners at second and showed strong at-bats, all done with banter and bluster,” reported the Boston Post.
Thomas stuck with the Red Sox but was a little-used backup catcher. He made his first big league appearance on April 24 pinch-hitting in the ninth inning. Future Hall of Famer, Walter Johnson, got Chester to ground out.
Playing in 13 games, Thomas spent the 1912 season on the bench or warming up pitchers. However, the team won the World Series, and each Red Sox player’s share of the receipts came to $4,024.68. Thomas used his money to buy his parents a farm.
In the 1913 and 1914 seasons Thomas played in 38 and 66 games, respectively. George Herman Ruth joined the 1914 Red Sox as a rookie pitcher and appeared in five games. The 1915 season was Thomas’ breakout year as he got into 86 games and became the Red Sox primary catcher.
For several seasons, the Red Sox practiced a theory that catchers and pitchers worked best in set pairs. Management decided that Thomas and Ruth would be a good match. Both were brash, loud and ready to take on anyone.
In his years on the Red Sox bench, Thomas was the team’s chief bench jockey — harassing and baiting opposing players and umpires. His plate appearances were occasionally mixed with fisticuffs. No matter whether he was batting or catching, opponents found Thomas distracting and irritating.
When the 1915 season opened, Thomas was the Red Sox’s everyday catcher, working well with the veteran pitchers while forming a solid relationship with Ruth. With Thomas behind the plate Ruth went 18-8.
After a two-year absence, the Red Sox returned to the World Series where they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1.
The 1916 season was Thomas’ best year. He appeared in 99 games and batted a career high .264 while his batterymate, Ruth won 23 games. A Boston Evening Record sports reporter claimed that “The wonderful form of George Ruth may be justifiably traced to Thomas.” The scribe added: “Ruth has become accustomed to look to Chubby Chester for advice.”
The 1916 Fall Classic saw the Red Sox claim the World Series in five games from the Brooklyn Robins.
In the off-season Chester married a Chicago cabaret singer, Dixie Love. The April 3, 1917, Daily Herald carried a photo captioned “Wives of Diamond Stars Ride Horses While Husbands Train.” Mrs. Thomas and Mrs. Ruth are shown on horseback while uniformed Chester and Babe stand between them.
As a pitcher Babe Ruth had his best season in 1917, going 24-13. Thomas’ batting average tailed off to .238 while he appeared in 83 games. On a brighter note, Thomas led the American League catches with a .986 fielding percentage.
When the season ended, Boston dealt Thomas to the Philadelphia Athletics, who in turn sold him to the Cleveland Indians. The four years Thomas spent with Cleveland he was used sparingly, spending most of his time as a third base coach and an occasional pinch hitter. During his tenure with the Red Sox, Thomas batted .417 as a pinch hitter; and consequently, he acquired the sobriquet — Pinch Thomas.
On July 25, 1921, the Cleveland Indians gave Thomas his unconditional release.
The Society for American Baseball Research compilation of Babe Ruth’s battery mates reveals that Thomas caught 68 of Ruth’s starts, more than any other catcher. He was behind the plate for 10 of Babe’s 17 shutouts.
Chester David “Pinch” Thomas died December 24, 1953 in Modesto, California.
