Prairie Knights: Quincy’s largest 19th century political club

Democrat Grover Cleveland’s election to the presidency in 1884 ended a quarter- century of Republican control of the White House and most state and local offices. More than a dozen Democratic clubs formed in Quincy to help elect Cleveland and other party members. For 13 years, the 6th Ward’s Prairie Knights remained the city’s largest and most powerful political organization.

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams Count

Mark Twain called America’s late 19th century the “Gilded Age” — an era that masked serious social problems with a veneer of gold. Corruption, greed, and nepotism blighted every level of government. Republicans had controlled the presidency since the Lincoln administration in 1860, and the upcoming 1884 election raised political fervor to a fevered pitch. Countering fears of one-party rule, or even despotism, a myriad of Democratic organizations arose across the country.

Conservative views dominated the Democratic Party at that time and would align itself more closely with today’s Republican Party. The Democratic presidential nominee in 1884, Grover Cleveland, succinctly stated this ideology: “Though the people support the government, the government does not support the people.”

Joseph Newkirk is a local writer and photographer whose work has been widely published as a contributor to literary magazines, as a correspondent for Catholic Times, and for the past 23 years as a writer for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He is a member of the reorganized Quincy Bicycle Club and has logged more than 10,000 miles on bicycles in his life.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org

