Prairie Knights: Quincy’s largest 19th century political club

Mark Twain called America’s late 19th century the “Gilded Age” — an era that masked serious social problems with a veneer of gold. Corruption, greed, and nepotism blighted every level of government. Republicans had controlled the presidency since the Lincoln administration in 1860, and the upcoming 1884 election raised political fervor to a fevered pitch. Countering fears of one-party rule, or even despotism, a myriad of Democratic organizations arose across the country.
Conservative views dominated the Democratic Party at that time and would align itself more closely with today’s Republican Party. The Democratic presidential nominee in 1884, Grover Cleveland, succinctly stated this ideology: “Though the people support the government, the government does not support the people.”
In Quincy, over a dozen of these partisan groups formed to place Democrats in office from the presidency to local aldermen. The 6th Ward’s Prairie Knights, headquartered at 18th and Vine (later renamed College), with 660 members at its peak and its own mutual benefit society for members towered as the largest and most powerful local club. They elected Benjamin Heckle, who had had a long political career as Adams County sheriff, internal revenue collector, and justice of the peace, as president. He would continue in this position for the duration of the Prairie Knights’ existence.
Quincy’s politically oriented newspapers took sides: The Quincy Whig remained solidly Republican and the Quincy Daily and Weekly Journals staunchly Democratic. The Whig sometimes referred to Democrats as “Tammany Braves” — an allusion to the corrupt Tammany Hall political machine that scandalized New York City in the early 19th century. When a sex scandal involving an out-of-wedlock birth supposedly fathered by Grover Cleveland jeopardized his campaign, the Whig ran a syndicated cartoon of a baby on top of a donkey crying, “Ma, Ma, Where’s My Pa?”
Cleveland, widely known for his honesty, publicly stated that he may have been the child’s father and had been providing financial support to the mother. Voters weary of Republican corruption and national scandals welcomed his candor and elected him president that year. And while his Republican challenger, James Blaine, garnered all 22 Illinois electoral votes, he failed to carry Adams County with its strong Democratic base. The Quincy Whig blamed his loss here on “Mugwumps” — Republicans who turned away from their party because of suspected pork-barrel deals and bribes for political favors.
Prairie Knights, buoyed by Cleveland’s victory, increased its numbers and power. When the Adams County prosecuting attorney tried a case against one of the Knights, the Quincy Daily Whig of July 1, 1888, published what it took as a threat against him: “After the trial of Reardon in Justice Lockwood’s court yesterday afternoon, a young man called on Mr. Gary C. McCune to inform him that in prosecuting Reardon has was fighting about 200 Prairie Knights.” The Quincy Journal disputed this claim.
President Cleveland served out his first four-year term and enacted pro-business policies that opposed high tariffs and imperialism. He alienated many Democrats, though, with his refusal to extend some Civil War veterans’ pensions and by advocating that money be backed by only gold and not both gold and silver. When he ran for reelection against Benjamin Harrison in 1888, he won the popular vote but not the electoral college.
With Cleveland’s loss, Democratic in-fighting threatened to divide the party in Quincy and across the nation. Hoping that Democrats would ride his coattails into office in the 1893 city elections, the party nominated for mayor one of Quincy’s most prominent citizens, Richard F. Newcomb. Prairie Knights forthrightly stated their position in a Quincy Daily Herald article on April 14, 1893: “Men who persist in voting as they please at elections and who vote for a Republican because of personal feeling against a Democratic candidate have no business to claim to be members of the Prairie Knights, a Democratic club.”
When Quincy Democrats lost both the mayor’s race that year and several aldermanic positions, Antone Bickhaus, who had himself lost a bid for alderman in the Knights’ own 6th Ward, began a movement to oust Benjamin Heckle as president. Heckle’s supporters, though, pointed out that voters had turned down a referendum to redistrict the city from six to seven wards and add a second alderman to each ward. They also disclosed that Mr. Bickhaus had once before been elected to the city council as a Republican and been banned from the Prairie Knights.
Long-time member Frank Freund attempted to reconcile these factions by admonishing Knights to turn away from the love of “false gods": those who claim party allegiance but vote otherwise. Then he described the Republican aldermen who had been elected as “reformers” and “selfish grubbers” voted into office by turncoat Democrats.
By the spring of 1896, increasing animosity among members of the Prairie Knights with the disclosing of favoritism and use of public office for personal gain — the same factors that had banished Republicans from office in 1884 — proved their downfall. Leaders soon disbanded this organization and renamed it “Sixth Ward Democrats,” with Barney Happekotte, a grocer who had never before held public office, elected president. The reorganized club wrote new bylaws, including that a political candidate cannot be a member while he is candidate and members must discuss conflicts openly at meetings without bringing in lawyers.
The Prairie Knights wielded about 13 years of political power that helped counter a quarter-century of Republican domination, the longest in the city’s and country’s history. Although Cleveland won the presidential election again in 1892 (the only time in American history a president has been elected to two non-consecutive terms), the nation’s political tides were beginning to shift. When Theodore Roosevelt entered the White House in 1900, the Gilded Age nudged in a Progressive Era that would continue with Roosevelt’s distant cousin, Franklin Roosevelt’s, election in 1932. Government became more involved in the daily lives of citizens, who, in Quincy and elsewhere, remained divided about whether this constituted beneficence or intrusion.
