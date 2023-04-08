QUINCY — Abraham Lincoln might have been right at home in today’s divided, often contentious political climate.
His day was much the same, something keynote speaker Edna Greene Medford will explore to kick off Civil War Symposium IV.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Tri-States Civil War Round Table sponsor the symposium slated for Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont.
The symposium, offered free to the public thanks to generous supporters, grew out of the mission of both groups “to provide education opportunities,” said Beth Young, a member of both groups and a symposium organizer.
“We’ve had good results because we’re providing something that is of interest to a number of people in this area,” Young said. “We’ve tried to bring in quality speakers, tried to make it well-organized, tried to provide a variety of topics.”
This year’s symposium brings together speakers known in Quincy, throughout Illinois and across the nation.
Medford, a noted Lincoln scholar who recently retired as chair of the history department at Howard University, will speak on “Dog Whistles, Red Meat and Political Discourse in the Age of Lincoln.”
“It’s very timely,” Round Table Commander Dr. Tim Jacobs said.
Also in the symposium’s first session, Western Illinois University Professor Tim Roberts and his wife Emily will read from his book “This Infernal War,” an edited collection of the Civil War letters of William and Jane Standard of Fulton County.
“What makes this unique is you hear the dialogue both ways. So many times the letters that were sent to the soldiers were never recovered,” Jacobs said. “We get a lot of dialogue between husband and wife on some very interesting topics and how they felt about the war.”
Four “Early Bird Vignettes” featuring Quincy speakers open the symposium’s second day.
Historical Society President Jack Freiburg said it’s important to add local flavor to the symposium with the presentations on Dr. Samuel Everett, the Quincy Veterans Home, Chaddock and Elizabeth Leebrick.
Other Saturday speakers are:
• Living historian Curt Fields as President U.S. Grant speaking on “My Life with Julia.”
• Cody Engdahl sharing the history of the Civil War through fiddle tunes.
• Sam Wheeler, director of history programs for the Illinois Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission, on Lincoln’s most controversial legal case – the Matson Slave Trial.
“If you have any interest in the Civil War, any interest in general history, you’re going to find it very informative and educational,” Freiburg said.
Medford, for example, is “going to offer a lot of information on the Emancipation Proclamation and the general post-war race relations that you’re not going to get anyplace else,” Freiburg said.
