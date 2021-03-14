Rutherford Birchard Hayes (1822-1893) was a distinguished Ohioan who trained as a lawyer, served as an officer in the Civil War with the 23rd Ohio Regiment, was elected to the U. S. House of Representatives, and was a three-term Governor of Ohio. He was an abolitionist, a Whig turned Republican, and was elected President in the highly controversial election of 1876, serving one term. He was a compromise candidate, winning the nomination on the seventh ballot. Unfortunately for him, the Democrat Samuel J. Tilden won the popular vote. Three states sent two sets of election results to Congress which set up a commission and awarded the disputed votes to Hayes, thus winning the Electoral College by one vote. Fearing another Civil War, the Democrats agreed to the result if troops were withdrawn from the South, thus ending Reconstruction, disenfranchising black voters, and ushering in an era of white supremacy in the South.
As President during this turbulent post Civil War era, Hayes had to deal with unrest, competing policy issues, and civil service (patronage) reform, which was very unpopular. As all Presidents do, he toured the country stopping to give speeches in various locations.
Quincy newspapers at that time were very political. Partisanship was expected and not questioned by readers. The Quincy Whig praised Hayes and the Republicans while the Quincy Herald favored the Democrats. As late as 1879 some newspapers were still reporting the election as “the steal.”
While touring the Midwest in 1879, President Hayes visited Quincy in September. The papers dutifully reported all his stops. The other big news in September 1879 was General and Mrs. Grant touring California, Yellow Fever in Memphis, and the Illinois State Fair which took place September 29 to October 4. There was an apparent rivalry between Quincy and Springfield and competing fairs with the Springfield newspaper saying, “Quincy is a nice town, and will doubtless have a big fair, but … Col Fisher received information yesterday that President and Mrs. Hayes… and others will certainly visit the state show.”
Quincy officials were informed three days prior that the Presidential party would leave Chicago on the Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad and arrive on Tuesday, September 23 for a few hours visit before leaving for Hannibal. There he would change trains to the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad and continue to Kansas. A local committee was formed consisting of the Mayor, four retired Civil War officers, and six prominent Quincy citizens. They planned to greet the President at the train at 4:00 pm, escort the presidential party to the Tremont Hotel and host a dinner in his honor. Further arrangements included a reception and speeches in Washington Park.
The special train from Chicago was decorated and had a portrait of the President on the front of the engine. It made stops at Aurora, Plano, Earl, Mendota, Princeton, Kewanee, Galva, Galesburg, Bushnell, Macomb, La Prairie, and Camp Point. The stops were brief, some caused by minor engine trouble, but everywhere the train was met with enthusiastic crowds and brief speeches were given. The President was accompanied by railroad dignitaries, journalists, General W. T. Sherman, and Lieutenant General Phil Sheridan, among others. Members of the Quincy reception committee decided to travel to Camp Point and join the President. The train arrived in Quincy two hours late which interfered with the plans to honor President Hayes.
People lined the route from the train depot to the Tremont Hotel on Hampshire as this was the first time a sitting president had visited Quincy. There was a procession of military units, bands, and carriages. From the balcony on the hotel, General Tillson introduced President Hayes and Generals Sherman and Sheridan. The President spoke briefly, then General Sherman reminded the crowd he had visited four years before saying, “He knew no better spot on earth for men of honesty and industry than Quincy. He hoped that those who reside here and own the soil appreciate its advantages,” according to the Daily Herald account of the visit. Both generals were greeted with cheers but talked little as they were “talked out” after so many stops between Chicago and Quincy.
According to the Daily Herald “The dinner [at the Tremont Hotel] was perhaps never surpassed in Quincy and was highly complimented by the visitors and members of the press.” The entire visit of the presidential group lasted a little over two hours before they departed for Hannibal. In Hannibal, several members of the group left, including General Sheridan to return to Chicago. General Sherman stayed with President Hayes to continue the tour to Kansas. The stop in Hannibal was not as congenial as the stops had been in Illinois according to newspaper reports.
“The good little town of Hannibal, …behaved in so disorderly a manner on his [Hayes] recent visit that the General of the Army considered it necessary to appear on the platform of the rear car and inform the crowd, in a manner which reflected but little credit on him, that he was a fighting man, and if proper respect was not shown the President of the United States, he would indulge in a little fighting on the spot,” reported the Daily Herald on September 26, 1879. The article goes on to say that the office of the President should be respected. Not everyone in Hannibal was happy about that brief visit. The editor of the Hannibal Courier wrote, “This stain should be wiped out and the best way to do so is to invite the presidential party to stop in this city on their return next week… Can we do this? Let all attend the meeting at the Court House tonight and undo the harm which has been done our city.”
A delegation from Hannibal boarded the presidential train at St. Joseph on September 30th for the return trip to Hannibal to speak to the President. The Daily Herald reported,” A halt of two hours was made at Hannibal, and the inhabitants of that place did all in their power to honor the President.”
