QUINCY — The executive director of Hannibal’s Black History Museum, Jim’s Journey: the Huck Finn Freedom Center, will present a program Sunday, Feb. 19 in Quincy.
Faye Dant’s program, Hannibal and Quincy African American History Connections, begins at 2 p.m. at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
The program offers the shared history of the two communities and features names, places and events exhibiting a common thread.
“I will lift up the belief that Quincy has a story to tell that goes beyond Dr. Eells and the Underground Railroad,” Dant said.
A fifth-generation African American Hannibalian and a descendent of Missouri slaves, Dant grew up in Douglasville and attended the segregated Douglass School, Hannibal High School and Hannibal LaGrange College. She founded Jim’s Journey in 2013 as phase two of the Hannibal African American Life and History Project, established in 2011 as Northeast Missouri’s first African American history museum.
O’Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy sponsors the program, which is free and open to the public.
