QUINCY — A Sunday afternoon program will focus on the legacy and influence of Quincy architect George Behrensmeyer.
Anthony “Tony” Crane, past principal partner and officer of Architechnics, will present the program, highlighting the man who established one of the early architectural firms in Quincy, at 2 p.m. in the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
Crane will follow the history of Quincy architectural firms from Behrensmeyer through present day, including profiles of principal partners of the firms over the years and the prominent buildings they designed. Original architectural drawings, photographs and exhibits also will be part of Crane’s program, which is free and open to the public.
Crane, semi-retired, practices as an architectural consultant. He is an emeritus member of the American Institute of Architects and is licensed to practice in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. He has been involved in the building design and development for numerous projects in the Tri-State area and in selected parts of the country.
More information about the program is available by calling the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County at 217-222-1835.
