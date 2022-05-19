QUINCY — A Sunday afternoon program will focus on Lincoln’s years as lawyer in Illinois and how those years shaped his presidency.
The program begins at 2 p.m. at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
Featured speaker will be Sam Wheeler, director of history programs at the Illinois Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission in Springfield.
Wheeler specializes in the history of the state, the Civil War and Lincoln. He has worked in the field of public history for more than two decades, including as state historian and director of research and collections at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
The program will include a segment on early Adams County lawyers and legal cases by Reg Ankrom.
Ankrom, a former executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, is a historian and local author who has published “Stephen A. Douglas: The Political Apprenticeship” and “Stephen A. Douglas: Western Man.”
A reception will follow the program where attendees will be able to meet the presenters.
The program, sponsored by HSQAC member Beth Young, is free and open to the public.
More information is available by calling the Historical Society at 217-222-1835.
