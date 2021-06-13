Quincy in the Big Leagues, Part 1

The story of Quincy’s contributions to Major League baseball is an impressive one. It involves All-Star games, World Series, League Leader titles and Most Valuable Player votes. Quincyans have played for St. Louis and Chicago franchises as well as the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Giants, and the Yankees of New York. Their teammates have included Christy Mathewson, Jackie Robinson, Ernie Banks, and Lou Brock.
The story begins in the 1890s, when the spitball was still legal, some fielders played with their bare hands, there was one umpire, no World Series, only day games, no playing on Sunday in most cities, and the only way to see a game was to go to it. The first Quincy native to reach the majors was Charles Lutenberg (1864-1938), whose father was a city fireman. Nicknamed Luke, the husky pitcher (6’2”, 225 pounds) spent much of his youth on a baseball sojourn — leaving town to play for other cities (12 all told, starting with Macon, Ga., in 1886) then returning to play a year for a Quincy team. Lutenberg left and returned to Quincy four times over a 14-year period. From Macon, he went west to play for Denver in 1887, then further west to play in California, then home to play for the Quincy Black Birds of the Central Interstate League. Used mostly as first baseman to keep his potent bat in the lineup, Luke had the second-most hits on the team.
In 1890, Lutenberg took the train north to play first base for London, Ontario, of the International League, staying three months. In July he traveled back south to play for teams in Indiana.
Lutenberg played parts of the 1891 and 1892 seasons for the Quincy Ravens before signing with Mobile, Ga. In 1894, he was sold to the Louisville Colonels of the National League — a last-place team — for his only season in the Majors (70 games, 49 hits, 23 runs batted in, 15 errors). Lutenberg tried out for the Pirates’ first base job in 1895, but could not beat the veteran Jake Beckley, a native of Hannibal, Mo., and a future Hall of Famer. He made seven more baseball trips after Louisville but remained a local hero by returning to Quincy to play several years for the Reserves, finally hanging up his spikes in 1905 at age 41.
Lutenberg married in 1900, settled at Third and York, and entered the saloon business, at one time operating two saloons on Maine Street. He had some run-ins with the law: punching and kicking a fellow bar patron, operating a saloon on Sunday, selling liquor to a minor and his “roadhouse” on 36th and State was closed for selling liquor during Prohibition. After repeal, he tended bar at the Lincoln-Douglas Dug-Out. Lutenberg is buried at Woodland Cemetery.
Ike Samuels (1874-1964) has the unusual claim of starting his pro career in the Majors. At age 19 he was signed by the St. Louis Brown Stockings for the last two months of the 1895 season, earning $50 a month. The infielder did not impress, making 24 errors in as many games in his only season (17 hits, 5 RBIs). Little is known about him. He died in New York but is buried in Chicago, where he had played amateur ball before signing with St. Louis.
Art Fromme (1883-1956) was the first Quincyan to make a real mark in the Majors. Raised at 10th and Jefferson, he played pick-up games on local sandlots and probably saw Lutenberg play at Sportsman’s Park, at 17th to 18th streets between Cedar and Cherry, or Baldwin Park, at 30th and Maine. They were teammates on the 1905 Quincy Reserves when Fromme pitched a no-hitter against Hannibal on Sunday, July 30.
Next year, Fromme signed with Springfield of the Three-I League, and on Sept. 11, 1906, he faced the Chicago Cubs — winners of the National League pennant that season — in an exhibition game. Using his underhand and sidearm deliveries, Fromme held the team of Tinkers, Evers and Chance to three hits, no-hitting them for five innings. The St. Louis Cardinals took notice and signed him quickly. Three days after beating the Cubs in Springfield, he faced them again in his first Major League game, losing this time and making three errors. He did record his first big league victory Sept. 29 against another famed team of the era, the New York Giants, 1-0, with Fromme batting in the only run.
Fromme stayed with the Cardinals through 1908. His highest earned run average in his two-plus seasons with the Cards was 2.90, but he was hurt by the worst defense in all of baseball. St. Louis led both leagues in errors in 1907 and 1908. Fromme’s record was 5-13 both years. Traded to Cincinnati for 1909 where he was used more and had better fielders, he won 19 games with an ERA of 1.90. He played four years for the Reds, earning double-digit victories in three of those years and, unfortunately, a greater number of double-digit losses. In 1913, he was traded to the best team in the National League, the New York Giants managed by future Hall of Famer John McGraw. His teammates included Christy Mathewson, Jim Thorpe, and fellow Quincy native Al Demaree (1884-1962), who had signed with McGraw at the end of 1912.
Demaree never played for any Quincy team -- his family moving to Chicago when he was a teenager. Al and Art both had winning records in 1913, sometimes pitching in the same game. In a July 29 doubleheader against the Cardinals, the two Quincyans pitched complete-game wins. The Giants reached the World Series that year, thanks in part to the Quincy tandem’s combined 25 victories. Demaree started Game 4 of the Series, going four innings, giving up two earned runs in a loss. Fromme was not used.
Demaree also achieved renown as a cartoonist. During his playing career, his sports cartoons were printed in several newspapers. He drew player pictures for some baseball card sets of the 1930s. Demaree and Fromme both moved to California after their careers and are buried there.
