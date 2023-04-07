QUINCY — A Quincy “mover and shaker” with ties to Abraham Lincoln will be the latest honored with an informational marker by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Tri-States Civil War Round Table.

A dedication ceremony for the marker honoring Abraham Jonas will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Valley of Peace Cemetery on North 30th.

