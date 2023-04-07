QUINCY — A Quincy “mover and shaker” with ties to Abraham Lincoln will be the latest honored with an informational marker by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Tri-States Civil War Round Table.
A dedication ceremony for the marker honoring Abraham Jonas will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Valley of Peace Cemetery on North 30th.
Round Table Commander Dr. Tim Jacobs and a member of Herman Lodge No. 39 will speak during the ceremony.
Born in 1801 in Exeter, England, Jonas emigrated to the United States in 1819 and lived in Ohio and Kentucky before moving to Illinois, and Quincy, in 1838. He became a lawyer, partnering with Henry Asbury in a law office in Quincy until his death in 1864.
The first Jewish resident of Quincy and key in developing the Masonic Lodge in Illinois, Jonas likely met Lincoln in the early 1840s in Springfield when both men were young attorneys.
Jonas “organized and planned the actual physical layout and activities of the Lincoln-Douglas Debate. He also was Lincoln’s floor leader at the Republican Convention in Chicago in 1860,” said Beth Young, a Historical Society member who wrote an article on Jonas in the most recent edition of the society’s quarterly publication, the “Governor’s Post.”
Long active in Whig and Republican politics, “Jonas was, no doubt, a mover and a shaker here in Quincy,” Historical Society President Jack Freiburg said.
Sharing more of Jonas’ story prompted the effort to add the marker with help from Harrison Monuments.
Jonas is the 10th person to be honored with a marker after the Historical Society and Round Table joined forces to find graves of area citizens who were important to the Civil War effort.
Private and business donations support the markers provided by the Historical Society and Round Table. More information about contributing to the effort, or suggesting someone to be recognized, is available by calling the Historical Society at 217-222-1835.
