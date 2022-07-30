Quincy’s city hospital for its poor, indigent citizens

Like every city of significant size, Quincy had a city hospital for its poor and indigent citizens. Those hospitals were sometimes referred to as the charity hospital, the poor house or the asylum. Little was written about them. A citizen could see the costs for maintaining it in the annual city council report. Even the various histories of Quincy give scant attention to it or for any health and welfare issue in the community.
Tillson’s "History of Quincy," included one sentence in the 1849 chapter, basically complaining about the costs. “The prevalence pestilence (cholera) had caused the poor house, pauper, and other accounts to swell to a large figure… .”
Another sentence giving the location of the building was in the 1855 chapter, which said, “Purchase was made by the city of John Wood, for $8,160 in eight-year bonds, of what was then called the Hospital grounds (since used for that and other police purposes), a tract of land of about eight acres lying west of Fifth Street and south of and adjoining the Woodland cemetery.”
Ironically, while the city was repairing the building in 1866, John Wood asked the council to sell the land the hospital was on back to him. The council did not, preferring to make the surrounding grounds a cemetery as they were adjacent to Woodland Cemetery.
Physicians complained to the council about the poor care the residents of the hospital received. Father Schaefermeyer of St. Boniface Church was so dissatisfied with the care at the city hospital that he was instrumental in the establishment of St. Mary Hospital in 1867.
In March 18,1869, The Quincy Whig and Republican ran a lengthy article on page one describing the conditions within the facility. The subtitle to that newspaper article was, “What it is and what it should be.” The writer thought the citizens might want to know where their tax dollars were spent and assumed that the readers knew little about the hospital. He took the readers on a tour of the hospital with the superintendent, Mr. Theodore Hobrecker.
The article went on to say, “… we have a hospital in name but not in fact.” The location was described as on a hill in the southern part of town, “beautifully situated overlooking the great Father of Waters and just near enough to the city of the dead to make it quiet and interesting, as well as convenient for those who are unfortunate enough to enter its doors.” It was a good-sized brick building, but it was “dull, cold and cheerless … comfortless.” The writer says, “on the right and left are rooms, in which the scanty furniture tells of a poverty stricken, or else careless city government.” He goes on, “...dear friend, you will find nothing of interest in the twelve spacious rooms except the wan and hungry faces of those whom the hand of poverty in its last and most unkind stroke has driven hither.” The article said there were “eleven unfortunates” in the hospital: three men, five women, and three children. They were hungry and cold. “Who can gaze upon a scene so distressing, one that reflects so severely upon a large and Christian city, and refrain from shuddering.” “The institution is, without a doubt, a disgrace to the growing, humane city of Quincy.” Was it sadness, real feeling, or sensationalism on the part of the writer? Or was it a political statement by a Republican newspaper against a Democrat city council?
Taxes were collected and distributed to the city hospital. He described the money as “promiscuously given away,” with “reprehensible carelessness.” He said the authorities’ “ears are too dull to the wail of the infant, the groan and moan of the starving poor.” He ended by saying his remarks were made “in good will and friendship for all concerned…” He just wanted action on the part of the city government.
For several years after that stinging indictment of the city hospital, little was written about it, only the mention of smallpox or someone dying there after an altercation on a riverboat. In 1872, the city council put the hospital in charge of the city physician and renovated the premises. The separate rooms were turned into two wards, one for men and one for women, a kitchen was organized, and a matron appointed to manage.
By 1873, the old city hospital had been much improved by the city physicians which the Oct. 30, 1873, Quincy Whig complemented by saying they “… have done all they possibly could do with the beggarly means at their command….” However, that facility could only hold ten patients and the community was now close to 30,000 people.
About the same time the newspaper was complaining about the city hospital, a charitable Relief Association was established in Quincy. This private charity for the poor lasted a few years and segued into the Ladies Aid Society. By October of 1873, the association gathered twelve citizens and incorporated themselves under state law as the Charitable Aid and Hospital Association of Quincy Illinois. The incorporation document states that “the object of this Association shall be the relief and support of sick, destitute and dependent persons and the establishment and maintenance of an Infirmary and Hospital in said City of Quincy.” In July 1874, some members of the city council wanted to turn over the city hospital to this new association while others wanted to sell the facility and grounds. The Association was under contract with the Trustees of the Board of Supervisors “for the care and support of the poor and indigent paupers of the city of Quincy.”
Throughout 1874, the Relief Association took care of the poor and was in charge of the city hospital south of Woodland Cemetery. By the end of the year, it was obvious that the city hospital was not equipped to care for the sick and St. Mary Hospital was often full. Money was raised, a plan was developed, and Blessing Hospital opened in May 1875.
