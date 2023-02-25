It was a dark night in the warm summer of 1862, when Martha Jane Tolton chose to spirit her three young children from a slave farm at Brush Creek, Mo., to freedom in Quincy on the east side of the Mississippi River. The rumor of slave traders operating in Northeast Missouri compelled her flight. Her husband, Peter Paul Tolton, had fled the year before. He was said to have run from the tobacco and grain farm, whose soil he had worked since his youth, to join the Union Army as the Civil War began in 1861. That African Americans were prohibited from military service until the Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863, makes that unlikely. But it was known that the father Tolton had grown increasingly agitated that there would be no end to his bondage.

Martha Jane Chisley and Peter Paul Tolton were married in the spring of 1851 in the small wooden St. Peter Catholic Church near their owners’ farms. Chisley was part of Susan Manning Elliott’s marriage dowry, one of the “batch of slaves” she received when she married Stephen Elliott at her father’s plantation in Mead County, Ky., in 1849. The Hagar family, whose property lie alongside the Elliotts’ in Ralls County, bought Peter Tolton at an auction in Hannibal.

Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

