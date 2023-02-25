It was a dark night in the warm summer of 1862, when Martha Jane Tolton chose to spirit her three young children from a slave farm at Brush Creek, Mo., to freedom in Quincy on the east side of the Mississippi River. The rumor of slave traders operating in Northeast Missouri compelled her flight. Her husband, Peter Paul Tolton, had fled the year before. He was said to have run from the tobacco and grain farm, whose soil he had worked since his youth, to join the Union Army as the Civil War began in 1861. That African Americans were prohibited from military service until the Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863, makes that unlikely. But it was known that the father Tolton had grown increasingly agitated that there would be no end to his bondage.
Martha Jane Chisley and Peter Paul Tolton were married in the spring of 1851 in the small wooden St. Peter Catholic Church near their owners’ farms. Chisley was part of Susan Manning Elliott’s marriage dowry, one of the “batch of slaves” she received when she married Stephen Elliott at her father’s plantation in Mead County, Ky., in 1849. The Hagar family, whose property lie alongside the Elliotts’ in Ralls County, bought Peter Tolton at an auction in Hannibal.
Her scream, which carried across the fields between the two slave properties, brought Tolton running to Chisley to find her holding the limp body of a slave boy who had died of exhaustion under the heat of the summer sun. Tolton returned to look for her in the days ahead. Their owners permitted them to marry as nature re-adorned the Missouri landscape in the spring of 1851. In two years, a boy Charley was born. Augustine was born on April 1, 1854, and Anne was born in 1859. Father John O’Sullivan baptized each child in St. Peter Church at Brush Creek soon after birth. Father O’Sullivan’s second name was given the second Tolton son, Augustus John.
Martha Jane was not known to have been to Quincy, but its reputation as a free-state refuge for fugitive slaves was commonly known by the time of her flight. A group of Quincy men and women in August 1835 had created the first anti-slavery society in Illinois. And the first of Illinois’ three major underground railway stations was organized here.
Elliott family tradition is that the Elliotts freed the Tolton family. Descendants say Susan Elliott taught the Tolton children in Catholicism, was particularly close to Augustus, was his godmother and sponsor at his baptism and confirmation. Evidence suggests the Elliotts freed the Toltons and did not pursue them. The Toltons became well known in Quincy, which would have made them vulnerable to capture. Years later, however, Father Tolton said a $200 bounty had been placed on the head of his mother and the three children.
In Quincy, Martha and her children lived about a mile east of the river with Mrs. Mary Ann Davis, a widow with a 9-year-old daughter. Each of the women worked, Martha as a daytime factory worker and Davis as a housekeeper in a downtown building. The staggered hours assured that the children were looked after. Charlie and Augustus joined their mother at work in the Harris Tobacco factory at Fifth and Ohio. At 8 a.m. each day, the Toltons joined other African Americans rolling tobacco leaves, grown and harvested in Missouri, into fine cigars. They worked ten hours a day, six days a week.
The cigar factory closed during winters, permitting Tolton to enroll in St. Boniface School. Threats from some parishioners caused Father Herman Schaefermeyer to remove the boy from the school. The Toltons continued to attend Mass at St. Boniface, sitting in a far corner of the church where Gus learned German.
In 1868, Father Peter McGirr, pastor at St. Peter Catholic Church, was called to provide last rites to the daughter of Mrs. Davis, with whom the Toltons had lived for six years. Gus Tolton was among those praying for the 16-year-old girl, when she died of tuberculosis. Learning that Gus was attending Colored School #1, a public school in a log cabin on the north side of Quincy, McGirr insisted that the Catholic teenager attend a Catholic school and arranged his enrollment at St. Peter. Father McGirr ignored threats by some of his parishioners and became Tolton’s most important mentor.
Tolton worked as a janitor at St. Peter and discerned a calling to the priesthood. When it appeared his minimal education would deprive Tolton of the opportunity, McGirr arranged for tutoring in 1873 by Franciscan priests at St. Francis Solanus College, today’s Quincy University. While Tolton, 19, was engaged in classical studies, McGirr began inquiring about Tolton’s entry into a seminary. He was denied admission in the United States because of his race. But McGirr and Father Michael Richardt, a Franciscan priest, won an appointment for Tolton at the Propaganda Fide, a training school for Catholic missionaries in Rome. McGirr got the diocese to pay for it.
Ordained a priest in Rome in 1886, Tolton, 32, celebrated his first Mass in Quincy at St. Peter Catholic Church on July 18. For the next three years, he pastored St. Joseph Church, a mission church in Quincy. He was popular among white Catholics, drawn by his spirituality to his small mission church, and the dean of the local Catholic deanery ordered an end to that. Tolton was transferred to Chicago, where he established St. Monica’s Parish for African Americans. Just back from a suburban convocation of priests, he suffered a heat stroke and died on July 9, 1897, in Chicago. He was 43.
It was Father Tolton’s wish that he be buried in Quincy, where he received holy communion, where he was confirmed, where he discerned a calling to the priesthood, where he had experienced triumph as well as suffering. Awaiting only the confirmation of two miracles, the Venerable Father Augustus Tolton, the nation’s first African American Catholic priest, today is on the path to sainthood in the Catholic Church.
Ankrom, Reg, “Father Peter McGirr: Patron of ‘Father Gus.’” Herald Whig, July 25, 2012.
Hemeseth, Sister Caroline, O.S.F., From Slave to Priest: Biography of Rev. Augustine Tolton (1854-1987), First Afro American Priest of the United States. (Chicago: The Franciscan Herald Press, 1973.
Perry, Bishop Joseph N., “Father Augustus Tolton: A Brief Biography of a Faithful Priest and Former Slave.” Chicago: Archdiocese of Chicago, 2013.
Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.